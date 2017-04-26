Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may soon reunite, but not necessarily by choice.

As the 24-year-old singer continues to enjoy spending time with her new boyfriend, musician The Weeknd, a new report has surfaced claiming Gomez and her ex-boyfriend could come face-to-face during the upcoming Billboard Music Awards next month in Las Vegas.

“[Selena Gomez]’s happier than ever, but she doesn’t want to rub it in Justin’s face,” a source told Life & Style magazine on April 26. “She’s afraid of being herself around Abel if Justin is nearby because she doesn’t want to hurt her ex.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated one another from 2010 to 2012 and continued to be linked to one another up until a dramatic social encounter last August.

During the upcoming awards show, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber will go head-to-head for the Top Social Artist award as Bieber takes on The Weeknd for the award for Top Male Artist.

Selena Gomez began dating The Weeknd after his split from model Bella Hadid in November of last year and ever since, they haven’t hesitated to flaunt their romance around the world. In addition to numerous outings in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted in Italy, where they were photographed sightseeing in Florence and Venice, Canada, France, and Amsterdam, where The Weeknd kicked off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour several weeks ago.

Although Selena Gomez’s former boyfriend did take a couple of digs at The Weeknd right after the couple confirmed their romance, The Weeknd stayed quiet, choosing to instead focus on Gomez and his music.

“The Weeknd would do everything to avoid an awkward situation with Justin Bieber,” a source explained to Hollywood Life last month, “but he knows he will run into him sooner or later.”

The source went on to reveal that The Weeknd had allegedly gotten used to the idea that he and Justin Bieber would eventually find themselves in the same place at the same time.

“It will most likely go down at an award show when he’s with Selena Gomez and he anticipates to take the high road when that happens,” the insider explained.

“If Justin throws a verbal jab or something more in the shade department, then Abel is is more than ready to stick up for himself,” the insider continued. “He would never allow Justin to make him look like an idiot.”

While Justin Bieber faces legal drama with his Los Angeles neighbor, who recently accused him of a hate crime against Jews, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been spotted on a few different occasions at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

“They’ve been in love for a good bit of time, but now it’s Coachella — and that means hanging out with other friends,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “This shows Selena that Abel is really into her, and the fact that he’s showing everyone that they’re exclusive is an amazing feeling. It makes Selena feel so special.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd flaunted their romance at the event, and Gomez was seen backstage as he performed.

In other Selena Gomez news, the singer and actress recently debuted a dramatic new hairstyle on Instagram. As the Inquisitr revealed on April 25, Gomez took to Instagram on Tuesday where she showcased a short bob.

In less than 24 hours, Selena Gomez’s hair photo received nearly 4 million likes from her many fans and followers.

