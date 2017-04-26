Rachel Lindsay and the rest of The Bachelorette 2017 cast are currently filming the show, which begins in May. ABC will officially announce who the Season 13 contestants are soon, but fans can get a head start on acquainting themselves with who they’ll get to see. Which guys will win Rachel’s heart and who will she pick at the end of the show? Until those burning questions are answered, here’s a chance to learn who her suitors are.

Rachel’s guys sure don’t lack in the good looks or success department. Being a successful woman and beauty herself, it’ll take a great man to be her equal. A string of businessmen, models, and athletes will grace The Bachelorette 2017 cast list. As fans noticed from the first four men she met on After the Final Rose special in March, Rachel definitely approved of the guys that ABC picked out for her. Will that be the case with several more?

Names leaked for The Bachelorette 2017 cast are shared by none other than Reality Steve. His reliable sources once again delivered the goods on juicy scoops fans just can’t get enough of.

According to Steve, Rachel Lindsay will have 31 contestants in her cast line up for Season 13. Who did he uncover to be on the show? All of that information is available here with photos of some of the guys added. Since many of the contestants’ social media accounts have been set to private, not all of the photos could be accessed.

The Bachelorette 2017 Cast

Alex Bordyukov: 28-year-old accountant at car leasing company in Gross Point, Michigan. The contestant has a degree in accounting and was a swimmer in college.

Anthony Battle: 26-year-old schools manager from Chicago. He played football at Northwestern University and has a Bachelors Degree in English Literature. Battle also speaks French, Indonesian, Spanish, and Latin.

Blake Elarbee: 31-year-old fitness trainer and business owner in Los Angeles. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in dietetics. The contestant plays the drums and has worked as an “international fitness model.” Blake has also appeared on WeTV’s Ex Isle.

Blake Killpack: 30-year-old Talent Acquisitions Operations at Workday in San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Marines from 2005 to 2013 and majored in business at Utah Valley University.

Brady Ervin: 29-year-old who lives in Los Angeles and is a former football and basketball player at the University of St. Thomas after transferring from Iowa State University.

Dean Unglert: 26-year-old tech company recruiter in Los Angeles. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management.

DeMario Jackson: 30-year-old recruiting consultant for Michael Page in Los Angeles. The Bachelorette contestant has a Bachelor’s Degree in Production Development from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM). Reality Steve adds that it’s possible producers met Jackson at a club he frequented in LA where other dates for the series took place.

Dr. Bryan Abasolo: 37-year-old chiropractor in Miami. Reality Steve surmises that he could be the “doctor villain” on The Bachelorette 2017 season that producer, Robert Mills, talked about.

Eric Bigger: 29-year-old motivational speaker and fitness enthusiast in Los Angeles. He used to model and graduated Hampton University Magna Cum Laude in 2010. He authored the book, 100 Days of Wisdom.

Fred Johnson: works in the TV and film industry in Los Angeles with Chernin Entertainment. The Season 13 contestant has a Masters in Business and earned his Masters in Fine Arts.

Grant Hubsher: 30-year-old emergency doctor in New York City. The Bachelorette 2017 contestant is already familiar with reality TV; his sister, Cher, appeared on an episode of MTV’s My Super Sweet 16 before going on Exiled, which Grant also appeared on.

Iggy Rodriguez: 29-year-old CEO from Chicago. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Jack Stone: 30-year-old attorney in Dallas, Texas. His last name used to be “Oberstein,” but he changed it to Stone in honor of his mother, who passed away in 2003.

Jonathan Treece: family doctor in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Josiah Graham: 28-year-old from Tallahassee, Florida who’s an Assistant State Attorney at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and is a law school graduate.

Kenneth Moreland: 29-year-old inventory analyst for Groupon. He has a Masters and Bachelor’s Degree in Accountancy and Spanish.

Kenny “King” Layne: 35-year-old professional wrestler from Las Vegas. This Bachelorette cast member wrestles under the name Kenny King for Ring of Honor. Reality Steve writes that he has one daughter.

Lee Garrett: 29-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee who is quite the Renaissance man. He’s an actor, singer/songwriter, bartender, and business owner. Reality Steve shares that Garrett will be the country singer on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

Lucas Yancey: 30-year-old real estate investor in Los Angeles. He has extensive experience in the entertainment business. For starters, he was on We TV’s Ex Isle, like fellow Bachelorette contestant, Blake Elarbee. He was a PA for the Farrelly Brothers and has an IMDb page. He has a ton of Facebook and YouTube videos.

Matt Munson: 32-year-old from Meriden, Connecticut who sells construction materials.

Mo Sehgal: 27-year-old founder of Questive.com, an interactive educational YouTube videos. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science.

Peter Kraus: 30-year-old personal trainer in Madison, Wisconsin. He has an Associates Degree in Dietics/Dietician. The Bachelorette 2017 contestant has done modeling work in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Will Gaskins: 27-year-old sales manager in Miami. Gaskins has a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics and was a basketball player at Ithaca College.

What do you think of The Bachelorette 2017 cast line up so far? Eight more contestants have yet to be identified, but that information will be added as new names surface.

The Bachelorette 2017, Season 13 premieres Monday, May 22 on ABC at 8 p.m, ET/PT.

