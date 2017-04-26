‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Talks Gastric Sleeve Surgery, Promises Live Footage On Her YouTube Channel

Abby Lee Miller may be facing 30 months of jail time when she gets sentenced on May 8, but that hasn’t stopped her from undergoing a major life transformation. The former Dance Moms star and owner of Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) has recently undergone surgery to remove 80 percent of her stomach and create a totally new woman. So even if she does go to jail, the reality star will emerge looking completely different.

Abby Lee Miller spoke exclusively to ET Online, discussing how she feels now that the surgery is over.

“I’m in pain, not gonna lie. Kind of in my mid-section, but it’s not a burning pain. It’s not a throbbing pain. It’s just kind of a discomfort,” she said.

The reality star is on a strict liquid diet for the next three weeks and will remain on a reduced-eating plan for the foreseeable future.

While Abby Lee Miller quit Dance Moms with a rather sour Instagram post, she stated that part of the reason she was overweight for so long was simply because of the crew on the television show.

“I felt for seven seasons that someone else was in control of my life — telling me when I could eat and what I could eat and when I could use the ladies’ room. When you’re so busy shooting 12 hours a day, you just eat what someone sticks in front of you. Now I feel a lot freer and more confident in my everyday activities,” she said.

The star explained in an interview that she tried to be vegan, but that the show’s catering service wouldn’t comply with her requests. Instead, they would grab her meat sandwiches from a local sandwich shop.

“I hate what I look like on TV and I want to look better. And nothing makes the mothers more jealous. There’s your motivation. Payback is a b***h,” she said.

Abby Lee Miller will be sentenced on May 8 for fraud, after she hid nearly $800,000 of her Dance Moms earnings from the federal government.

The star is also documenting her progress with her gastric sleeve surgery on her YouTube channel. Although it hasn’t been very active, she promises viewers they can get an inside peek into the surgery itself, even with some footage. She says it will be delivered on Friday and warns that it won’t be for the faint of heart.

Before Abby Lee Miller underwent the surgery, she broke down on Entertainment Tonight, stating she was devastated that she didn’t have any friends and family who were scared for her or freaking out if she died. However, from her Instagram, it appears she was paid a visit by her make-up artist who came into the hospital room wearing full-on scrubs.

Whether Abby Lee Miller is sentenced to actual prison time, she is looking to return to the small screen whenever possible. Although she evidently didn’t have the best experience with Dance Moms, she says she is currently pitching a scripted show that will feature some of her well-known dancers and have a supernatural element.

She also recently discussed her swift exit from Dance Moms, implying that her replacement, Dancing with the Stars’ Cheryl Burke, might not be prepared for what will be thrown at her.

“I chose to quit because I don’t want to fight for a great idea. I don’t want to fight for better music. I don’t want to fight for a bigger costume budget. Wait until Cheryl Burke deals with that. At Dancing With the Stars, they have two floors, an entire building of seamstresses sewing, rhinestoning, fringe… I bet you she’s treated differently. I bet you the budget is completely different,” she said.

