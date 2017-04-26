Carrie Underwood Honored With Prestigious Award After Huge Career Milestone

Carrie Underwood is being honored with a prestigious award after hitting the huge career milestone of more than 18 million radio spins of songs she’s co-written.

Underwood was awarded the very prestigious BMI Board of Directors Award during the 69th annual BMI/NAB Dinner at the Wynn Encore in Las Vegas on April 25, where she received her latest award and her incredible achievement of more than 18 million radio spins was also recognised.

Underwood was handed the BMI Board of Directors Award “for the impact her music has had on the broadcast industry, as well as her many contributions as a songwriter,” according to a BMI press release, which noted that Carrie’s “radio hits, ground-breaking videos and television performances” were also aknowleged during the ceremony.

“I am beyond blessed to get to do what I do, and am grateful that I am surrounded by such incredible people,” Carrie said of the latest addition to her trophy cabinet in a statement. “I love the people that I get to work with — it’s a joy, a pleasure, and a privilege.”

“Thank you so much BMI for everything that you have done for me and my music,” Carrie then added after receiving her latest award.

But it wasn’t just another award that Carrie received during the Las Vegas event.

Underwood was also presented with a huge nine BMI “Million-Air” Certificates during the dinner in Sin City, which are awarded to songwriters like Carrie to acknowledge songs that have reached the incredible milestone of at least one million spins on radio.

Carrie added to her existing five “Million-Air” Awards with an acknowledgement of 12 million more spins of her hits on the radio, meaning Underwood now has 14 BMI “Million-Air” certificates to her name and more than 18 million radio spins for her hits she’s co-written.

And it looks like those millions radio spins are only set to grow.

Carrie Underwood’s big achievement comes just weeks after Underwood confirmed that she is getting to work on a new album, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2015 release Storyteller.

Underwood told Fox 11 earlier this month that she’d started work on new music, admitting during an interview with Good Day LA that she’d started “dipping her toe into the process” just over a year and a half after she released Storyteller into the world.

“I feel like I can focus a little more on that,” Underwood said, noting that a new album is her main focus now that the recent slew of award shows – including the 2017 ACMs where Carrie’s legs stole the show – are now over.

Underwood also teased that a new album may not be too far away in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, confirming that she was in “the beginning stages” of new music at the start of this month.

“The creative process is an interesting thing,” Carrie told the outlet when asked for a new music update. “You never know when it’s all just going to come together and then you’ll finally be able to be like, ‘I’m done! Wow, we’ve made an album.'”

“I’m kind of at the beginning stages of that,” Underwood continued of where her sixth studio album is at right now, adding that the start of the song writing process “is really fun.”

But while Carrie’s focus may be on a new album, she also teased that she and husband Nashville Predators Captain Mike Fisher – who she surprised with a stunning national anthem performance at their recent Stanley Cup Playoff game last week – could give their 2-year-old son Isaiah a sibling sooner rather than later.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Underwood said of a second baby. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next,” Carrie added.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]