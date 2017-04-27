Kim Kardashian Gets Bikini Body Butt Bashed As Kourtney Kardashian Shocks With Naked Video

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian may not have planned to stage a bikini body butt showdown, but that’s what happened when one of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) stars flaunted her bikini body while the other shared a series of racy bathing suit photos along with a naked video. However, the Kardashian sisters earned very different reactions. While Kim got bashed for baring her butt, Kourtney earned wows for her photos and the birthday suit video. And just to complete the picture, Kourtney also turned heads by dancing to a Justin Bieber song, setting off speculation about her relationship with the Biebs.

It all happened for Kourtney on her “girls only” birthday getaway. And the mom of three didn’t try to keep the fun to herself, sharing a wild video in which someone got naked and hopped into a pool in Puerto Rico, reported Hollywood Life.

“When your friends stay naked,” wrote Kourtney for the caption of the video.

Exactly who went without clothes, who maintained her modesty, and did Kardashian join in taking it all off? Kourtney played coy in releasing the details. But the KUWTK star also posted a variety of photos in which she kept on her own teeny tiny bikini.

This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Kardashian got plenty of praise from her fans on Instagram.

“Best a*s in the family and it’s real,” wrote one.

“Love it babe,” gushed another.

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Racy Skinnydipping Video On Bday Trip — Who Got Naked?https://t.co/44zjv3adYl — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 26, 2017

As for just who took it all off, there was some speculation that it was Kourtney herself. E News reported that the KUWTK star was “caught on Snapchat in an NSFW video, rolling around completely naked in a shallow pool.”

Although the naked video was filmed from a distance, and Kourtney covered her chest with her arms, the publication noted that it was “obvious” she had taken off all her clothes. Joining her sister and friends in Punta Mita, Kim Kardashian shared that the group’s activities included nipple clamps, inflatable body part toys, and “doing naked cartwheels” all through the night.

However, Kourtney didn’t need help when it came to going wild dancing to a Justin Bieber song. Kardashian showed off her moves by gyrating wildly to Bieber’s “Despacito,” reported Hollywood Life.

The 38-year-old KUWTK star has been linked to Justin, 23, before, and Kourtney added to the speculation with her song choice. Kardashian was seen going all out as she pranced to Bieber’s song.

Being Kim Kardashian’s sister, however, means never having all the headlines to yourself and even dancing to a song by Justin Bieber didn’t steal the spotlight for Kourtney for long. Kim managed to take back the attention earned by Kourtney in a very Kardashian way by flaunting her butt in an unusually revealing bikini.

But all the Internet noticed was Kim’s cellulite, with Kardashian sharing photos that were minus Photoshop touch-ups, pointed out Marie Claire. While some bashed Kim’s bikini body butt, others praised.

As if people are tryin to body shame @KimKardashian ???? even with cellulite her body is hawt ???? like she cares what everyone think as well ???? pic.twitter.com/2RVouzq226 — The Glam Squad (@andrianne_grant) April 25, 2017

Piers Morgan, however, was one of those who chose to bash Kardashian’s butt on the Good Morning Britain show.

“The great thing about these pics is she’s not flawless like every other woman, like every other man, none of us is flawless. Present company excluded,” commented Morgan.

His co-host Susanna Reid disagreed, defending Kim’s cellulite.

“I think we should celebrate cellulite, it’s a fact of life for, I’d say, 90 percent of women,” she commented.

Morgan then launched into butt-slamming mode.

“Flaws should not be celebrated….She’s just launched her new emoji of her backside next to an ashtray…so I think her posterior is fair game.”

Ouch.

So why the change from carefully using Photoshop to enhance her pictures to showing the real Kim, complete with butt cellulite? Visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for Thursday’s episode, Kardashian discussed how she had changed recently in the wake of the Paris robbery, reported People.

Becoming emotional, Kim shared that she feels she is a better mother to her 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter North West and 16-month-old son Saint West as a result of her horrific experience.

“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she said during her appearance on the show. “I’m such a different person I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

Describing herself in terms of before and after the robbery, Kim admitted that she “was definitely materialistic before.” Now, however, she is “so happy that my kids get this me,” emphasizing that she no longer cares about “that stuff anymore.”

Consequently, Kardashian emphasized that she has changed, and that includes what she shows on social media.

“I don’t care to show off the way that I used to. …It’s just not who I am anymore,” summed up Kim.

And that means mocking the backlash about her butt rather than using Photoshop or defending her body. Twitter provided the perfect platform for Kardashian to clap back at the cellulite slammers.

Oh and as for me you ask? …I'm just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

