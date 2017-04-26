‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Reportedly Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ After Botched Plastic Surgery

Tamra Judge is no stranger to plastic surgery, but her latest trip to the doctor left her with a drastic new look. The Real Housewives of Orange County star is known for her rock-hard body and commitment to fitness, but she may have gone a little too far this time.

According to Radar Online, new photos show that Judge has undergone an extreme transformation and looks almost unrecognizable after her latest round of plastic surgery. Adam Shaffner, an MD who has not worked on Judge, told the outlet that Judge probably had Botox injections and skin resurfacing to achieve her new look.

“It is possible that the difference in Tamra’s face may be due to having Botox, or Dysport, injectable fillers with Restylane, or Juvederm,” Schaffner explained. “It is also possible that she’s had skin resurfacing with lasers or chemical peels.”

Tonight ❤️ thank you @prive_christina & @erickabrannon

Dr. Matthew Schulman, a certified plastic surgeon in New York, agreed with Dr. Shaffner and added that Judge probably had a steroid injection to deal with a pimple scar. He also believes that Judge’s skin is a lot smoother than before and is probably due to laser treatments or chemical peels.

“Tamra’s cheekbones are higher and this may be the result of fillers such as Radiesse or Voluma. Her under eyes are smooth, suggesting a lower eyelid surgery to remove some of the excess skin!” Schulman added.

While the reality star looks completely different, Dr. Anthony Youn believes the plastic surgery has made her look even better than before. “Her skin also looks pristine, which may be the result of multiple skin tightening treatments like Fractora. Overall, she looks great!” he stated.

Although Judge’s new look is debatable, OK Magazine reports that she is pulling down a lot of money from the show to pay for her plastic surgery. In fact, Tamra Judge recently got into a fight with Vicki Gunvalson over the difference in their salaries and believes that Bravo should be paying her more.

Some times you just need a beer ???? #NYC

Judge currently makes around $600,000 per season of RHOC. Gunvalson, meanwhile, is pulling down over $750,000 every year. The difference has become an issue among the women because Judge feels like she contributes more to the show’s popularity.

“Tamra is, of course, upset that Vicki is getting paid so much more money than her because she feels like she is the reason that viewers will want to tune in,” a source revealed.

Judge’s feud with Gunvalson kicked into high gear last season. The reality star allegedly teamed up with Shannon Beador to get Gunvalson booted from the show. As fans will recall, this was right after Gunvalson’s controversial season with Brooks Ayers, who lied about having received cancer treatment.

While Judge continues her war with Gunvalson, Inquisitr has previously reported that Judge recently opened up about her husband’s sexual preference. Judge has been fighting infidelity rumors lately and denied that her husband, Eddie, prefers to sleep with men. The rumors surrounding Eddie’s sexuality kicked into high gear during Gunvalson’s latest house party, where Ricky Santana claimed that he caught Eddie with another man.

Santana and Judge were good friends for many years before things turned sour. With their friendship over, Santana is starting to dish all of the reality star’s dirty secrets, and it sounds like Eddie is his main target. To make matters worse, Gretchen Rossi has reportedly spread rumors about Eddie’s secret love life and Judge’s infidelity. Rossi is expected to return to the hit series in the coming season.

Filming for the new season of the Real Housewives of Orange County is currently underway. The new season is expected to premiere in the coming months.

