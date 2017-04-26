Gwen Stefani Reportedly ‘Clearing Her Schedule’ To Plan For A Baby Girl With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might have babies on the mind. The Voice stars are allegedly thinking about quitting the hit singing competition to clear space in their busy schedules for a new baby. Will Stefani get pregnant in the coming months?

The Hollywood Gossip is reporting that Stefani was thinking about quitting The Voice already and wanted Shelton to follow her lead. Sources revealed that Stefani did not want to coach alongside Miley Cyrus next season and suggested that it was time for Shelton to cut ties with the show as well.

It now sounds like Cyrus is only part of the reason for Stefani and Shelton’s departure. The couple has battled pregnancy rumors for a while now so it’s not all that surprising that the reports re-surfaced. Even still, a number of sources claim that Stefani is ready to have a child with the country crooner and wants their schedules free for the birth.

@blakeshelton @nbcthevoice #goodtimes❤️ gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” one source claims. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with Gwen’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own. He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of childbirth happens.”

Stefani has three boys from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Shelton has been married several times but has never had any kids. He has, however, been vocal about starting a family in the past and it sounds like Gwen Stefani might be the right one for the job.

“Having children has been a dream of his for a long time,” another source shared. “He comes across as a carefree, sometimes immature guy, but deep down he’s a family man who wants to be surrounded by children. … Blake would be over the moon if he and Gwen end up having a baby together.”

@blakeshelton @NBCTheVoice #liveshows gx ???? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Stefani is 47 years old and needs to act quickly if she wants more kids. If they are planning on having a kid together, then it makes sense that they would take a break from The Voice for at least one season. After all, if Shelton really likes spending time with Stefani’s three boys then he’ll definitely want to be around for his first child.

According to Celebrity Insider, Shelton and Stefani have been trying to have a kid for six months now. An insider revealed that Stefani has tried everything to get pregnant, including in vitro fertilization. Even if she has to adopt a child, the “No Doubt” alum isn’t giving up until Shelton has a kid he can call his own.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler. But no matter what, they want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017,” the insider revealed.

#happyeaster ????????#gwenstefani @gwenstefani A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Shelton and Stefani have not revealed their future plans together. While everyone waits for an official announcement, Extra TV reports that Shelton’s bond with Stefani’s boys is growing stronger by the day. The pop star recently shared a photo of three boys during a trip to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. The boys got a copy of Shelton’s deer track tattoo on their forearms and proudly displayed them alongside the original.

Stefani also had Shelton over to celebrate Easter at her home in Hollywood. Based on Stefani’s social media activity, the family had a blast hunting for eggs and eating chocolate over the weekend. If Stefani is gearing up for a baby, it’s clear that Shelton will be a great father.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

Tell us! Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will add to their family or get married first? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]