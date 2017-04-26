Kim Kardashian Reportedly Devastated Over Unretouched Bikini Photos Backlash

Kim Kardashian is said to be “very upset” about the “vicious” response to her unretouched bikini photos that surfaced online this week that show Kim bursting out of a bikini while proudly showing off cellulite on her world famous butt.

After a number of unretouched images of Kim sporting a bikini while on vacation with sister Kourtney Kardashian and friends surfaced online earlier this week, fans definitely weren’t afraid to make their feelings about the reality star’s body known and reports are claiming that the cruel backlash has left Kim devastated.

“Kim is really upset about what people are saying,” a Kardashian source alleged to Radar Online of how Kardashian is supposedly feeling about the mean comments and fat shaming regarding her body. “This was a huge eye opener for her, she sees that so many people are so vicious and it has really hurt her feelings.”

“Kim is crushed that people are being so mean to her about the cellulite on her butt,” continued the source of the mom of two’s reaction to the backlash. “Kim was almost in tears, almost crying about how sadistic people are.”

Kim K's butt is the most disgusting thing I've ever looked at …. ????????????????

Like I cannot. That's not real or cute & that's DEFINATLY not sexy. pic.twitter.com/qTq2QtRfzz — Aubs (@hammykidd) April 25, 2017

The outlet’s insider then went on to add that Kardashian is reportedly feeling “overwhelmed by the hate” she received after the unretouched images of her in a bikini surfaced online this week, which showed her enjoying her time by the pool and on the beach at a resort in Mexico.

Kim hit back at the body haters on April 24, slamming those who left cruel comments about her unretouched bikini photos online by calling her body “flawless” in a message posted to Twitter which has already received more than 105,000 likes.

“Oh and as for me you ask?” Kardashian tweeted amid the backlash after she proudly showed off her world famous butt in tiny swimwear on her vacation, “…I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body.”

But while Kim Kardashian appeared to block the body shaming and hate on social media, there’s no doubting that fans haven’t exactly been the nicest when it comes to the latest bikini pictures of the reality star, with many even calling her out for having cellulite.

A number of unretouched photos of Kardashian sporting a thong bikini while in South America were published by Mail Online this week and featured Kim proudly showing off her butt while vacationing in Mexico.

Kardashian was hit with a barrage of hate and negative comments on social media after the bikini photos found their way online – mainly from Twitter users taunting Kim about the size of and cellulite on her world famous butt.

“Kim K’s butt is literally the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen,” Twitter user @katie81213 scathingly wrote after seeing Kardashian’s unretouched bikini photos, while @hammykidd hit back at Kardashian online, “Kim K’s butt is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever looked at…. Like I cannot. That’s not real or cute & that’s [DEFINITELY] not sexy.”

“Kim Kardashian in a bikini in Mexico is so sad,” @xoxo_erikaa89 added of the bikini pictures, even claiming that Kardashian may have had surgery to alter the appearance of her butt, something she has vehemently denied. “Why wouldn’t she leave her butt alone? It looks all deformed.”

But while some social media slammed and body shamed the reality star, others were quick to stand up for the mom of two after body shaming haters attacked her online.

“The amount of tweets I’ve seen of people insulting the fact that Kim has cellulite actually disgusts me,” @amberwynn_ hit back in response to the negative response to Kardashian’s bikini photos, while Twitter user @ImSophiaC added, “No time for anyone fat shaming Kim K for having a bit of cellulite. She’s had 2 kids and still has a better body than girls around here.”

What do you think of reports claiming Kim Kardashian is “really upset” by the overwhelmingly negative response to her unretouched bikini photos?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7]