Lea Michele recently spoke about her Glee co-star, Heather Morris, being shockingly eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week. Michele appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and suggested Morris easily should have won the season, despite those results.

“First of all, that was ridiculous because the reality is that Heather already won Dancing With the Stars,” Michele told host Andy Cohen, of the results. “I don’t know if you watched Glee, but she’s, like, the best dancer in the entire world so she certainly should have won.”

Much was made of Heather’s prior dance experience when the Dancing With the Stars Season 24 cast was revealed. Heather previously worked as a backup dancer for Beyoncé and also danced and performed throughout her run on Glee. Some claimed that the Glee star had an “unfair advantage” over her Dancing With the Stars competition, considering none of them had such intensive dance experience before.

Excited to finally share! Here we go DWTS!! #DancingWithTheStars #lovethispartnership A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Mar 1, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Morris made it through six weeks of Dancing With the Stars, outlasting four of her competitors, only to be surprisingly booted this week. She and her partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, finished in eighth place, despite having consistently high scores and receiving the first perfect score of the season (4o out of 40) this week. Unfortunately, the scores for the previous week were the only ones that counted, so they were eliminated in this week’s results portion of the show.

Michele told Andy Cohen that she was “really sad” about the Dancing With the Stars results, but also indicated that Morris will be okay.

“I think she’s incredible, she’s a mom of two, she’s gorgeous, and she’s in her element back dancing,” Michele said on the Bravo talk show. “So I think it was an incredible thing win or lose.”

Morris and Michele’s Glee co-star Amber Riley competed in Season 17 of Dancing With the Stars and went on to win the show. Unlike Morris, however, Riley did not have prior dancing experience outside of performing on Glee.

Meanwhile, Heather and Maks are trying to move past those shocking Dancing With the Stars results, even if they’re both a little shaken by suddenly being out of the competition.

“I feel like, [as] with any show that you watch on TV, it’s like, you don’t really know what’s coming next,” Heather told Entertainment Tonight after her Dancing elimination. “I was kinda preparing for anything that could happen or could come my way. So it was like, okay, if this is going to happen, let’s just be positive and go out the right way.”

Maks was not quite as diplomatic as his Dancing With the Stars partner, admitting in the Entertainment Tonight interview that he was “pissed” about the results.

I mean we’ve had a few [surprising upsets] in 24 seasons of the show [but] I just never thought that that one of my [partners] was going to be a part of that shock. Brandy [Norwood] and I didn’t make the final [in Season 11] when I thought she was one of the best dancers that season, but [that] wasn’t as shocking as this. This is crazy.”

Maks added that this week’s Dancing With the Stars results were “so wrong, in terms of [dancing talent],” that ultimately, it was “almost OK.”

These Dancing With the Stars results were also considered some of the most shocking in the show’s history. Some have compared Heather’s elimination to Sabrina Bryan’s shocking boot in Season 5 of Dancing With the Stars. Like Heather, she was considered a big frontrunner, had received a perfect score and was eliminated in the show’s sixth week.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

[Featured Image by Steve Dietl/FOX]