Kailyn Lowry Cheating: Here’s Why Everyone Thinks She Cheated On Javi Marroquin

The following article is entirely the opinion of Mary Jane and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Kailyn Lowry has gotten a bad reputation recently as a result of how she acted on Teen Mom 2. She decided that her marriage was over, and she filed for divorce from Javi Marroquin, even though he was still serving his country overseas. Because Javi was serving his country in the Air Force, many people felt that he was indeed a victim in the entire divorce. Plus, on a Teen Mom 2 reunion show, Marroquin revealed that he wanted to stay together, and he hinted that he was the victim in this entire thing, as Kailyn had made up her mind and even sent in the divorce papers.

Of course, there were many rumors about why their marriage fell apart. Kailyn has revealed that she didn’t get the support she wanted from her husband after she suffered a miscarriage. Javi really wanted the baby, but Lowry was hurt after she lost the baby, and he wasn’t her shoulder to cry on. This was the beginning of the end. But then rumors surfaced of her cheating on Marroquin while he was in Qatar, and these rumors are actually fueled by Kailyn. Why? According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she does feel temptation at times.

☀️ sunshine & smiles at baseball today! #openingday A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

“We live in a generation where people say they want to be together forever but everyone gives into temptation…bruh dub the hoe if your girls worth it,” read one of her retweets recently on her timeline, revealing that she may have married for love but gave into temptation along the way.

And that’s just one of many tweets that she has shared over the past several months. Sometimes, Kailyn will tweet song lyrics about making mistakes. Other times, she will share quotes about being curious in others even though she’s in a relationship. And while they may just be quotes and song lyrics, her tweets are hinting that she knows what it’s like to be in a relationship and want still someone else.

When Lowry shares such a tweet, she doesn’t specify what she meant by it, so these signals are often left open to interpretation. And this is how people assume that she’s been cheating on Javi. It didn’t help that he called her out for sleeping with another man on Teen Mom 2, even though she had filed for divorce by then. But it was an easy thing to throw in her face when they were fighting, and one can imagine that Marroquin only said it to get viewers on his side.

And it doesn’t help that Kailyn was caught in a video hinting that she was hooking up with one of her friends. In the video, she was seen going into a room with the guy, and the person filming the video zoomed in on a condom on a kitchen table. While Lowry might have done it for fun, it wasn’t very respectful.

My @cupcakemag spread is coming out this Friday! Finishing my interview questions and we'd like to hear a few from you! What do you want to know? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Apr 11, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband has also tweeted things that are open to interpretation, but he often clarifies things after people react to them. He will gladly tweet that he isn’t talking about his ex-wife, and he was merely just writing song lyrics. Of course, Teen Mom 2 fans might not believe him, but it has been over a year since she filed for divorce and almost 8 months since the judge signed off on the divorce. In other words, it has been quite a while since their marriage ended, even though they are just reliving it now on Teen Mom 2.

To avoid getting such a bad reputation, Kailyn Lowry should stop tweeting random things about relationships, feelings, and being interested in other people as it just creates more confusion. But maybe she thrives on drama, as it helps keep people interested in her life, and thus, keeps the ratings high for Teen Mom 2.

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s alleged cheating? Do you think she disrespected her marriage or do you think she did everything right that she possibly could, given her marriage was coming to an end?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]