‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Christina And Tarek El Moussa Ready To Reconcile? Inside Their Secret Reunion

Following the collapse of their marriage, it looks like Flip or Flop stars Christina and Tarek El Moussa might be ready to reconcile. The two reality stars were just spotted at a Las Vegas seminar together and looked happier than ever. Are they ready to repair their broken relationship?

An inside source told Radar Online that Christina and Tarek crossed paths for a seminar called Success Path. Despite all the drama surrounding their breakup, the two put up a united front for fans and avoided any awkward moments.

“Tarek and Christina got along great,” the source explained. “Not awkward at all!”

Earlier reports indicated that tensions were still running high between the Flip or Flop couple. The drama kicked into high gear after Christina took the children to Hawaii for a secret vacation. She even shared photos of her beach body on social media and gave a speech in Maui.

Celebrating my ten year friendship with creator Monica @Lspaceswim & the launch of Little L! ????Check out their giveaway today so you can wear them too! A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 26, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Tarek, meanwhile, was busy showing off his own fit body during a photo shoot in March. Tarek filed for divorce back in January but the two had already been separated since May of 2016. Christina has not responded to the divorce filing and has assured fans that all is well between her and Tarek.

Based on their recent appearance in Vegas, it seems like Tarek and Christina are on good terms. There’s no telling if that means a reconciliation is in the works but it’s definitely a good sign after their drama-filled breakup. The two are currently filming for the new season of Flip or Flop.

That said, In Touch Weekly reports that Tarek has been struggling in the wake of his divorce. While Christina has enjoyed a variety of new opportunities, including reportedly being asked to be a part of Dancing with the Stars, Tarek is starting to get jealous of his ex-wife’s success.

“He hates that Christina has been getting more publicity than him,” an insider revealed. “He still wants to outshine Christina in every way possible.”

Tarek is so jealous that he has reportedly tried to outdo Christina. He’s even tried to convince her to stay with him so that they can profit from their relationship. Given their rocky past, however, it doesn’t sound like Christina is open to the idea of fixing their relationship.

“He’s tried to persuade Christina by saying it will be great for their business and open so many doors for huge payouts, but Christina is not buying it. She knows she’s fine without him and doesn’t feel bad for Tarek because, as she’s told friends, he put her through hell,” an insider stated.

To make matters worse, Tarek starting seeing the couple’s nanny, Alyssa Logan, shortly after the breakup. Of course, Christina also moved on with Flip or Flop contractor Gary Anderson and was also linked to hockey player Nate Thompson.

Tarek opened up about the divorce during an installment of The Doctors. The reality star believes that a lack of communication led to the end of their marriage. He also credits their rise to fame, a busy schedule, and his battle with cancer as the reasons behind their split.

Had a great time speaking to our students in Vegas for @successpathtraining A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Although Tarek and Christina aren’t getting back together anytime soon, that doesn’t mean they are going to stop working together. Christina recently told People that she and Tarek will continue starring on Flip or Flop for the foreseeable future.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on Flip or Flop,” she stated, while Tarek added, “From the beginning, HGTV has shown Christina and me tremendous support and we are excited to go out there and flip many more houses for Flip or Flop.”

Flip or Flop is currently in production on Season 7, which will continue through 2017.

