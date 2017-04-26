April The Giraffe And Baby’s Live Stream Returns! How To Watch Plus Top 10 Cute Calf Names Contest [Video]

When April the giraffe gave birth to a long-necked baby, more than one million fans watched the calf emerge on Animal Adventure Park’s YouTube live stream cam. Now, those who were upset when the giraffe’s live stream went dark can once again watch the adventures of April and her as yet unnamed baby son, who has already shown his adventurous personality by galloping and visiting with his dad, Oliver. In addition, Animal Adventure Park just announced the top 10 baby names in the name-that-calf contest.

Fans missed April and her calf for three long days. But now Animal Adventure Park has brought back the live stream online, sharing a new schedule for the giraffe cam, reported People.

April and her baby giraffe will star on the live stream every Tuesday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. EST. The schedule allows Animal Adventure Park to share the antics of the giraffes on the popular YouTube cam, while also allowing the owners to let April, her baby, and his dad, Oliver, leave their pens and be on display when the park is open during the summer season.

While the baby continues to grow, he still doesn’t have a name. But that’s only a temporary problem (and the little giraffe doesn’t seem troubled), with Animal Adventure Park announcing the top 10 most popular names for April’s son on Tuesday, according to WGN TV.

In alphabetical order, the top ten names are:

Allysa’s Choice

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

To help choose the final name, fans can vote here. Animal Adventure Park revealed that thousands of names were submitted, and voting will end on April 30. Plans reportedly call for the winning name to be announced in early May.

The counting process begins again for round two. Those who vote for “Allysa’s choice” are voting for Allysa, who is one of April’s handlers, to choose the name of the baby giraffe.

The money raised from the voting contest will be divided among three funds. Part of the money will be used to help conservation efforts for giraffes in the wild, with Animal Adventure Park donating to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

Some of the funds raised will go to Ava’s Little Heroes, which is an event honoring the park owners’ daughter. She suffers from a rare form of epilepsy, and those funds help to support families and their children with unanticipated medical expenses. The rest of the money goes to Animal Adventure, helping with future improvements and projects.

TMZ reported that April the giraffe and her baby need some help in the form of new sponsors.

The Animal Adventure Park owners revealed that they are accepting two different sponsors to help with the funding projects. One sponsor will help with the giraffe live stream, while the other will sponsor the live web show to announce the calf’s name. Just as with the money from the giraffe name contest, the funds will be divided among the park, the Giraffe Conservation Fund, and the charity, Ava’s Little Heroes.

As for how April’s and Oliver’s baby boy is doing, Animal Adventure Park officials said he’s “perfect,” reported Fox 6.

“Baby checks out just perfect!”

The baby giraffe weighed 129 pounds and stood 5 feet, 9 inches tall in his first checkup. Oliver’s and April’s son is “nursing strongly without any concerns,” added her keepers.

“[April has] recovered perfectly and is eating everything in sight!” they noted.

For those hoping to see April’s giraffe baby daddy Oliver playing with his son when the live stream is turned on, fans may need to wait. E News reported that because male giraffes are primarily focused on “fighting and mating,” Oliver is not involved in bringing up baby.

However, April probably wasn’t hoping for much help from her baby daddy. This is her fourth calf, so she’s experienced when it comes to the responsibilities of a giraffe mommy.

[Featured Image by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images]