Kourtney Kardashian Puts Everything On Display In Completely Naked Video

Kourtney Kardashian is getting completely naked – again – to celebrate turning 38, and this time she’s not covering anything up.

After previously stripping down and showing off a whole lot of skin across social media as she celebrated her birthday earlier this month, Kardashian is now taking things to the next level in a new video posted to her official Snapchat account that showed her completely naked and rolling around in a pool.

The naked video was pulled from Kourtney’s Snapchat and uploaded to Instagram by user KourtneySnapchat on April 25 and shows Kardashian completely nude while lying in the shallow end of a swimming pool as she did a quick spin around from her back to her front – all while being filmed.

Kourtney pretty much put everything on display in the naked video, which she uploaded to Snapchat this week without a caption.

The naked video comes after Kourtney and younger sister Kim Kardashian have been showing off a whole lot of skin over the past few days while on vacation, as Kourtney has been getting nearly naked in numerous images uploaded to her social media accounts while celebrating her birthday in South America.

Mere hours before taking to Snapchat to share the video of herself nude and rolling around in the shallow end of a pool, Kardashian continued to show off a whole lot of skin to her followers on Instagram by posting a photo of herself wearing a leopard print thong swimsuit.

Though Kardashian wasn’t fully nude in the picture like she was on Snapchat, Kourtney still showed off a whole lot in the image she shared with her 56.5 million Instagram followers on April 25 which showed the mom of three with her butt cheeks completely exposed.

“This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico,” Kardashian captioned the nearly naked photo, shortly before Kardashian posted a photo of herself and her sister posing with a number of friends by the pool to Instagram, which she captioned “Girls trip.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s naked Snapchat video comes shortly after Kardashian also got nude on Instagram in celebration of turning 38-years-old on April 18.

Before getting completely naked on Snapchat, Kardashian shared a photo with her fans that showed her in the nude while in a pool of water on her actual birthday.

The photo showed Kourtney naked in a pool of water while she flung her hair back in pretty dramatic fashion.

“Birthday suit,” she simply captioned the nude photo.

As for why Kardashian has been getting naked on multiple occasions as she and her friends and family headed out on vacation in South America, a source close to the Kardashian clan revealed last week that Kourtney has been stripping down to encourage woman to not be afraid of showing off their body as they get older, particularly after giving birth.

Kourtney, who is mom to Mason, Penelope and Reign with former boyfriend Scott Disick, reportedly wanted to show the world that “age is just a number” according to Hollywood Life, as a source revealed why the eldest of the Kardashian sisters has been showing off nude photo and video so often recently.

“While many people will think that being 38-years-old is over the hill, [Kourtney] wants to turn that thought process upside down,” a source told the site following Kardashian’s nude display, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also wanted to “show everyone that it is a good thing because she still looks good, especially after having three kids.”

“She is not ashamed of getting older,” continued the outlet’s Kardashian insider of Kourtney’s recent nude photos and video. “She wants to show that no one else should feel that way either.”

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian getting completely naked on social media?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]