Blake Shelton’s Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Gushes Over Her Crush

Miranda Lambert has already moved on from Blake Shelton with country hottie Anderson East, but that doesn’t mean she can’t have a crush. During a recent interview at The Bobby Bones Show, the 33-year-old singer confessed which celebrity has a huge effect on her.

When Bobby asked who she would bug for a picture, Lambert revealed that she turns into a complete idiot when she’s around Faith Hill. The “Vice” hitmaker claimed that she never asked the award-winning singer for a photo, but when she was on stage with her at the ACM Awards, she geeked out when the 49-year-old country artist grabbed her hand.

Apart from revealing who her biggest crush is, Miranda also confessed that she has an alter ego. The Pistol Annies member admitted that she enjoys changing her name when the baristas at Starbucks ask her what to write on her cup. According to Country Fan Cast, she sometimes uses the name “Tara Dactyl,” but some people figured it out later, and that’s why she had to change it. Lambert claims that her real alter ego name is Tara, which emerges when she drinks too much whiskey.

Speaking of a girl crush, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton showed their support for Little Big Town’s controversial song, “Girl Crush,” a few years ago. The country belle shared an adorable photo of herself giving her former hubby a big kiss on the lips while they both wear a matching hat with the song’s title printed on it. She captioned the photo on Twitter, “I got a song crush! Love yall @littlebigtown #girlcrush #PlayGirlCrush @blakeshelton.”

Miranda and Blake have faced controversies in the past, but they managed to fight off all the divorce rumors. During an interview with 60 Minutes, Lambert claimed that she doesn’t have to do an interview with The Voice coach because they were secured with their marriage.

“We feel like we’re very honest with who we are and our relationship. We’ve kinda told the good, the bad, the ugly as our relationship has progressed from the beginning till now,” she explained. “And people dig anyway and they make up lies, so I feel like, we don’t really hold back, because if you hold back they’re going to dig anyway so might as well just tell it.”

Unfortunately, Lambert and Shelton’s marriage didn’t last long despite how much they’ve tried to overcome all the rumors. Miranda has started dating Anderson East a few months after her ex-husband jumped into a new relationship with Gwen Stefani. The “Over You” singer may have a crush on Faith Hill, but her heart belongs to the rhythm and blues musician. She has become more comfortable sharing PDA photos of them on Instagram. Her most recent post was her kissing her boyfriend on the cheeks and thanking him for being supportive and kind.

My sweet handsome date. Thanks @andersoneast for being so supportive and kind.

Anderson East and Miranda Lambert have been dating for more than a year now, and the two are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. According to E! News, fans might see a wedding happening soon between the lovebirds since they have considered that option. They try to keep a low profile relationship unlike her ex-husband Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, but they may even get married ahead of them.

“They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all,” an insider revealed.

“They never argue and just are both understanding with one another,” their source added. “Miranda is happy and everything else is in perfect place between her heath, music and her love life.”

