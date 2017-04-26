World War 3: North Korea’s Kim Jong-Un Promises To Leave ‘No Man Alive’ In Chilling Nuclear Threat To Trump

As the USS Carl Vinson naval strike group approaches Korean waters, North Korea has sent a chilling warning of war to the U.S., vowing that its military is ready to fight to the bitter end, leaving “no man alive.” North Korea promised that if the U.S. provokes war in the Korean peninsula, it would launch a massive and deadly strike that would completely annihilate U.S. forces. The regime also boasted that it has the capability to hit the U.S. mainland with ICBMs and reduce major U.S. cities to rubble.

The latest threat of World War 3 by Kim Jong-un’s regime comes as the USS Carl Vinson armada approaches the Korean peninsula. And as part of the ongoing military muscle-flexing to pressure North Korea to reconsider plans for new missile and nuclear bomb tests, the Carl Vinson armada was joined by two Japanese destroyers and South Korean navy ships.

However, the North Korean regime continues to breathe fiery defiance, showing no signs of backing down in the face of international pressure to halt its nuclear and missile tests. Instead, Kim Jong-un’s regime has raised the stakes by informing the world that despite the pressure to shelve its nuclear and missile programs, it is “primed and ready” to launch new tests and that its military is “ready to react to any mode of war desired by the US.”

“The army of North Korea… will deal merciless destructive blows at the enemies so that they would not come back to life again should they make reckless provocation,” the state-owned propaganda outlet, Minju Joson, wrote, according to Express.

“If our Juche weapons with potentials unimaginable by the US open fire, they will destroy the US forces and their stooges to the last man so that there would not be left even a single man who will sign the surrender document,” the paper added.

North Korea had earlier threatened to sink the USS Carl Vinson.

“Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike,” threatened the regime’s propaganda outlet Rodong Sinmun.

“The United States should not run amok and should consider carefully any catastrophic consequence from its foolish military provocative act.”

As pressure mounts on the North Korean regime to shelve its plans from more missile and nuclear tests, the U.S. has scheduled a series of drills as part of contingency plans to evacuate more than 230,000 U.S. citizens in the Korean peninsula in the event of an outbreak of war.

With the Trump administration having refused in its talks with Japan and China to rule out the possibility of military action as a way of dealing with the threat posed by North Korea, there are increasing fears of an imminent outbreak of armed conflict in the Korean peninsula that could escalate into World War 3. The Trump administration appears to be seriously weighing the option of military action against North Korea.

The Inquisitr reported on Monday, April 24 that President Donald Trump has summoned all 100 U.S. Senators to the White House for a briefing on the crisis in the Korea peninsula. The briefing, scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Wednesday, will center on the administration’s plans to respond to North Korea’s nuclear program and threats to launch attacks against the U.S. and its Asian allies.

The update on the situation in the Korean peninsula will be conducted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, according to the Inquisitr.

News of the meeting sparked increased fears of an imminent U.S. strike that could escalate into World War 3 if North Korea insists on conducting a sixth nuclear test in defiance of the international community. But apparently undeterred, the regime boasted that it has the capability to hit the U.S. mainland with ICBMs and reduce major U.S. cities to rubble.

“The group of aggressors can never evade our nuclear strike whether they are on the peninsula, at military aggression bases in the Pacific or in the US mainland across the ocean,” the regime boasted through its mouthpiece the Minju Joson.

“It will be useless to regret after taking a single step wrong and bringing ruin to oneself,” the paper added.

“The US Trump administration better behave with discretion.”

Meanwhile, North Korea is reportedly conducting a massive live-fire drill of its own in response to the recent Operation Max Thunder drills by the U.S. and its ally South Korea. Photos emerging from the hermit state show soldiers with hundreds of long-range artillery pieces conducting live fire drills as jets flew past in the air and submarines emerged from the water in the town of Wonsan on the country’s east coast.

The drills were part of activities to mark the 85th anniversary of the founding of the country’s army.

“There is no limit to the strike power of the People’s Army armed with our style of cutting-edge military equipment including various precision and miniaturized nuclear weapons and submarine-launched ballistic missiles,” a state-run propaganda outlet said.

The U.S. is reportedly deploying its Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea as part of preparations for outbreak of hostilities. The deployment has sparked a reaction from the Chinese, who view it as a threat to regional balance of power and urged the U.S. to withdraw it.

[Featured Image by Wong Maye-E/AP Images]