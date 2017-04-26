Aaron Hernandez did not write his alleged “gay lover” a suicide note, nor did he have a “gay lover.”

While rumors have been swirling in regard to the nature of Aaron Hernandez’s relationship with Kyle Kennedy, who he reportedly gifted a $50,000 watch and other items before his death, the late athlete’s attorney, Jose Baez, insists they were not involved in a romance.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Baez said in a statement to NBC News on Tuesday, April 25. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead.”

Aaron Hernandez committed suicide last Wednesday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center by hanging his bed sheet from a cell window and jamming various items at the bottom of his cell door.

When Aaron Hernandez’s body was found, prison officials reportedly discovered three suicide notes beside his Bible and reports have claimed the former New England Patriots player had John 3:16 written on his forehead and cell wall. According to NBC News, the three letters were released to Aaron Hernandez’s family on Monday just before his funeral took place.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that one of the letters was addressed to Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancee of Aaron Hernandez, and another was written for his daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez. As for the third letter, spokesperson Paul Jarvey said, “the information I have is unclear.”

Several reports shared by the Daily Mail and Newsweek have spoken of Aaron Hernandez’s alleged gay lover and according to the latter, Hernandez may have actually committed murder in an effort to keep his alleged bisexuality a secret. They also suggested one of Hernandez’s suicide notes was written to his rumored “jailhouse lover,” 22-year-old inmate Kyle Kennedy.

While Kyle Kennedy hasn’t released a statement of his own at this point, his lawyer, Larry Army Jr., told NBC Boston on Monday that his client was “very saddened by the loss of his friend, Aaron Hernandez.” The attorney also noted that a letter was left to Kyle Kennedy by Aaron Hernandez but did not indicate how he had learned of the alleged note.

“We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client a soon as possible,” Army Jr. revealed.

On April 25, Larry Army Jr. spoke to the Daily Mail and revealed Aaron Hernandez had requested he be allowed to share a cell with Kyle Kennedy. As the attorney explained, Hernandez put in the request to prison officials but was ultimately turned down and continued to live alone in his cell up until his death last week.

While there have been ongoing rumors regarding Aaron Hernandez’s possible suicide note to Kyle Kennedy, Jose Baez recently denied that any letter was addressed to Kennedy — or to anyone else.

“Notwithstanding my unambiguous statement that there were no such letters, representatives, on behalf of an individual named Kyle Kennedy, continues to advise the media such a gay love letter exists,” he said in the statement.

“Accordingly, on behalf of the family of Aaron Hernandez, I am reaffirming, unequivocally, no such letter to Mr, Kennedy, or any other individual, in or out of prison, exists,” he added.

Aaron Hernandez’s close friends and family members said their goodbyes to the former NFL star during a funeral service on Monday afternoon. The service was attended by football stars Mike and Maurkice Pouncey, Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and daughter, Avielle, as well as several other members of his family, including his mom and brother.

