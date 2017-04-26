Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Married? This Might Be The Year With Secret Tom Cruise Divorce Deal Expiring

Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx married? This question has been brought up by numerous gossip sites so many times in the past few months that it’s becoming more difficult for fans to determine which reports should be taken seriously.

As suggested by multiple reports, Holmes and Foxx have been discreetly dating since 2013. The pair, if we can call them that, have repeatedly denied that they are dating. But rumors that they are dating have recently re-emerged when the two were photographed holding hands inside a studio back in February. In April, a fan posted an Instagram photo of the two enjoying dinner at a New York restaurant, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier this month.

Look who I spotted on a date night ???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today???? #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

So, are Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes a couple? Based on the photographic evidence we’ve seen so far, it appears that the two are dating but chose to keep the relationship private. But, for what reason? If they’ve been dating since 2013, isn’t it about time that they become public about their relationship? Why resort to secrecy at all?

Which brings us to a previous report Radar Online made last year, claiming that Katie signed a clause in her divorce settlement divorce with ex-husband Tom Cruise that prohibits her from “publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce.”

“Katie signed a clause in her quickie divorce settlement that prevents her from embarrassing Tom in various ways, like talking about him or Scientology, or publicly dating another man for five years after the divorce,” the source said.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the insider added. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.”

According to the source, Katie Holmes wanted desperately to end things with Tom Cruise that she was forced to agree to the clause despite its manipulative nature.

If there’s truth to this report, then it explains why Holmes and Foxx have gone through all the trouble in keeping their relationship secret all these years. For all we know, the pair could already be planning to get married once the secret five-year-deal with Tom Cruise expires. Katie and Tom signed a divorce settlement on July 9, 2012, which means that the secret deal will be done and gone in… nearly three months.

Coincidentally, US Weekly previously reported that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are ready to “go public” with their romance since “Katie is tired of playing the hiding game.”

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are done keeping quiet. #PAL https://t.co/zqSxycYQfv — craig poole (@pooleecraig) April 16, 2017

According to the source, the couple were able to elude paparazzi by elaborately planning their meetings.

“To make it impossible to get photo evidence that they are together, they traveled in cars with tinted windows and took secret back elevators,” shares a second insider. “They had it down to a science.”

Rumors that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are married intensified again earlier this month when OK! magazine featured the two on their cover, just about declaring that they have already exchanged wedding vows. The content inside the magazine, however, clarifies that the two aren’t actually married, and that a so-called source only claimed it as such. Gossip Cop debunked the claim in their own report, calling the story a bait-and-switch.

While all can agree on the fact that Katie and Jamie aren’t married yet, there are many signs that they could be headed that way.

For the meantime, the two are keeping busy with their respective projects. Holmes has just stopped filming All We Had, which received rave reviews from the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month.

Foxx, for his part, is busy promoting his new show, Beat Shazam, and has posted snaps from the set on Twitter. The show is set to debut on Fox on May 25.

Do you think Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx will make their relationship public this year once the alleged secret divorce deal with Tom Cruise expires? Are wedding bells on the horizon? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]