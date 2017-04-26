Watch Adam Levine’s Emotional Tribute To Murdered ‘The Voice’ Contestant Christina Grimmie

Adam Levine paid an emotional tribute to former The Voice contestant Christina Grimmie during the April 25 episode of the show, 10 months after she was tragically murdered and it was reported that Adam paid for her funeral.

Levine rallied Team Adam for the poignant performance of the classic Beatles hit “Hey Jude,” which he dedicated to Christina almost a year after she was shot dead by a mentally disturbed fan during a meet and greet following a concert.

Adam spoke out about his love of Christina, who was part of Team Adam during Season 6 of The Voice in 2014, prior to the tribute performance with his Season 12 team, telling Grimmie’s family members who were in the audience how much he loved her.

“God, I loved her so much. I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her,” Levine said during the tribute, gesturing to Christina’s parents and her brother Mark, who were watching the show from the audience.

Adam then continued his emotional tribute to his late friend by lamenting how “unfair” it is that Grimmie’s life was cut so short by such a senseless act of violence.

“It is unfair she is not here,” Levine said of Grimmie on The Voice. “We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor.”

“Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you,” Adam continued, before Levine and his remaining team members Jesse Larson, Lilli Passero, and Mark Isaiah performed The Beatles’ 1968 hit “Hey Jude” for the late star.

As The Voice fans will likely remember, Grimmie was tragically shot dead by a deranged fan after a concert in Orlando, Florida, on June 10 2016.

Christina, who was just 22-years-old when she was murdered by disturbed fan Kevin James Loibl, was shot as she signed autographs after a show at The Plaza Live in Orlando according to Orlando Sentinel. It’s said that she greeted Loibl with open arms before he shot her in cold blood.

The site reported at the time that Grimmie’s brother Mark then tackled the gunman to the ground, though he broke free from his grasp and then proceeded to shoot himself dead at the scene.

Adam Levine posted an image of the two together on Instagram after it was reported that Christina was fighting for her life following the attack, where he told fans that he was praying she could “pull through” before it was announced that the singer and YouTube star had died from her gunshot wounds.

“I’m sad, shocked and confused,” Adam captioned the Instagram post of himself and Christina mere hours before she tragically died. “We love you so much Grimmie. We are all praying hard that you can pull through this… this just isn’t fair,” Levine added.

Following Grimmie’s death, it was then reported that Adam had offered to pay for Christina’s funeral.

Christina’s brother Mark confirmed the news on Facebook at the time, revealing that Levine had contacted his mother and offered to pay to have Grimmie’s body returned home from Florida and laid to rest.

“Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight,” Grimmie’s brother wrote on the social media site of Adam’s gesture back in June 2016.

Though Levine never confirmed his incredibly kind act, he did issue a statement on Christina’s death on behalf of himself and wife Behati Prinsloo, who was then pregnant with their now 6-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

“Behati and I are absolutely devastated and heartbroken by Christina Grimmie’s death,” Levine wrote in a tweet shortly after it was confirmed that the former The Voice contestant had died on June 11. “Our hearts go out to her family,” Adam added.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel]