Catch ‘Em Before They’re Gone – Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May

Sorry, Scrubs fans, but you only have until May 2, 2017 to catch up on the antics of J.D, Turkleton, and Dr. Reed before they leave Netflix. That’s right, Scrubs, long a fixture of the online streaming service, is leaving. Also heading out are Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and Graceland.
It also looks like Fox TV continues to remove its back catalog from Netflix as titles such as the already removed Buffy the Vampire Slayer migrate over to Hulu. It makes sense, as 21st Century Fox, which owns Fox TV, is a major investor in Hulu. Gone in May are the four newest seasons of American Dad! as well as Season 2 of Bob’s Burgers. The first four seasons of American Dad! remain on Netflix, as does Arrested Development, likely remaining as part of an older deal that Fox TV signed with Netflix.
That’s not all, the entire original Jurassic Park trilogy is headed out as well as some other great movies. 11 Blocks, What About Bob, and The Wedding Planner all make their exit from Netflix.
Here’s the complete list, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.
Leaving May 1st, 2017
- 11 Blocks
- Alfie
- Bang Bang!
- Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
- Cujo
- Doomsdays
- Fantastic Four
- FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
- Flicka: Country Pride
- Garfield’s Fun Fest
- Invincible
- Jetsons: The Movie
- Jurassic Park
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Paulie
- Samurai Headhunters
- Stephen King’s Thinner
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- The Doors
- The Real Beauty and the Beast
- The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Wedding Planner
- Things We Lost in the Fire
- To Catch a Thief
- Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine
- Truly Strange
- Turf War: Lions and Hippos
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year
- Venom Islands
- World War II Spy School
Leaving May 2, 2017
- Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1-4
- Kickin’ It: Seasons 1-3
- Scrubs: Season 1-9
Leaving May 5, 2017
- Amapola
- Flubber
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- The Recruit
- What About Bob?
Leaving May 7, 2017
- American Dad! Season 7
- Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
Leaving May 11, 2017
- American Dad! Season 8
Leaving May 15, 2017
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1-5
Leaving May 17, 2017
- American Dad! Seasons 9-10
Leaving May 19, 2017
- Step Up
Leaving May 26, 2017
- Graceland: Seasons 1-3
The loss of all these great shows is a definite hit in the binge button category, but never fear. Netflix is also adding some great shows in the month of May, including the new season of Switched at Birth, and the first season of Riverdale.
Riverdale is the updated story of the classic tale of Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones, and Veronica Lodge. The first season revolved around the mystery of the star quarterback, Jason Blossom, and his death. And not to worry if you get hooked. The CW has already renewed the hit for a second season.
The smash Netflix original House of Cards also brings its next season to the screen in May as well as Sense8 Season 2 and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s latest season. Netflix has made a commitment in the past couple of years to bringing original programming to the screen to supplement programming from other studios. The move has been largely successful, especially considering that Manchester by the Sea, an original Netflix movie, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. The movie also earned Casey Affleck a nod for Best Actor, and two supporting nods for Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges.
Also coming to Netflix as part of the streaming giant’s deal with Disney is the smash hit Marvel’s Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton. The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase III is hitting small screens on May 30, 2017. Look here for a complete list of what’s coming to Netflix in May.
