Catch ‘Em Before They’re Gone – Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in May

Sorry, Scrubs fans, but you only have until May 2, 2017 to catch up on the antics of J.D, Turkleton, and Dr. Reed before they leave Netflix. That’s right, Scrubs, long a fixture of the online streaming service, is leaving. Also heading out are Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and Graceland.

It also looks like Fox TV continues to remove its back catalog from Netflix as titles such as the already removed Buffy the Vampire Slayer migrate over to Hulu. It makes sense, as 21st Century Fox, which owns Fox TV, is a major investor in Hulu. Gone in May are the four newest seasons of American Dad! as well as Season 2 of Bob’s Burgers. The first four seasons of American Dad! remain on Netflix, as does Arrested Development, likely remaining as part of an older deal that Fox TV signed with Netflix.

That’s not all, the entire original Jurassic Park trilogy is headed out as well as some other great movies. 11 Blocks, What About Bob, and The Wedding Planner all make their exit from Netflix.

Here’s the complete list, courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.

Leaving May 1st, 2017

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King’s Thinner

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler’s Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

Leaving May 2, 2017

Good Luck Charlie: Seasons 1-4

Kickin’ It: Seasons 1-3

Scrubs: Season 1-9

Leaving May 5, 2017

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

Leaving May 7, 2017

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

Leaving May 11, 2017

American Dad! Season 8

Leaving May 15, 2017

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 17, 2017

American Dad! Seasons 9-10

Leaving May 19, 2017

Step Up

Leaving May 26, 2017

Graceland: Seasons 1-3

The loss of all these great shows is a definite hit in the binge button category, but never fear. Netflix is also adding some great shows in the month of May, including the new season of Switched at Birth, and the first season of Riverdale.

Riverdale is the updated story of the classic tale of Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones, and Veronica Lodge. The first season revolved around the mystery of the star quarterback, Jason Blossom, and his death. And not to worry if you get hooked. The CW has already renewed the hit for a second season.

The smash Netflix original House of Cards also brings its next season to the screen in May as well as Sense8 Season 2 and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s latest season. Netflix has made a commitment in the past couple of years to bringing original programming to the screen to supplement programming from other studios. The move has been largely successful, especially considering that Manchester by the Sea, an original Netflix movie, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. The movie also earned Casey Affleck a nod for Best Actor, and two supporting nods for Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges.

Also coming to Netflix as part of the streaming giant’s deal with Disney is the smash hit Marvel’s Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton. The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase III is hitting small screens on May 30, 2017. Look here for a complete list of what’s coming to Netflix in May.

[Featured Image by ibreakstock/Shutterstock]