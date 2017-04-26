Caitlyn Jenner Says She Might Run For Public Office: ‘I Will Come After Donald Trump’

Caitlyn Jenner is seriously considering running for public office, People reports.

Jenner, 67, who recently criticized Donald Trump for his policies concerning the LGBT community, has told the crowd at the 92d Street Y community center in New York City Tuesday that she is trying to determine if she would be more effective at fighting for the rights of her community as a public official.

Caitlyn Jenner says "I would seriously look at a run" for public office https://t.co/O25NDriUBs pic.twitter.com/q7P1Oau9HI — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner once supported and voted for Donald Trump, but the U.S. president’s policies concerning transgenders, specifically his scrapping of the “Transgender Bathroom Bill,” has forced her to withdraw her support.

As such, Jenner said she will not give President Trump and the Republican Party a pass if they “screw up.”

“My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I will come after him and come after Republicans if they come after my community,” said Jenner, who came out as a transgender in 2015. “I’ve got a voice and they better listen, OK? I will come after them.”

Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist previously known as Bruce Jenner, says that people have approached him for at speaking gigs urging him to run for office.

She didn’t take the suggestions seriously because “I’ve got way too many skeletons in my closet.” But now that her life is an open book, Caitlyn is seriously considering the idea.

“Or would I be better working from the inside,” she said. “If that is the case… I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”

When she was asked if she would consider a post in the Trump administration, Caitlyn Jenner said it was a legitimate question.

Jenner says that while her political stance leans more towards the Republican party, her loyalties will always be with the LGBT community.

“Here’s the deal: yes, I have always had views that lean more towards the Republican party when it comes to politics (as in) less government, believing in the Constitution and all that kind of stuff,” Jenner said.

“But my loyalties and my fights are not going to be with the Republican party. My loyalties are with my community and fighting for my community,” she added.

When Caitlyn Jenner announced she was transgender in 2015, most members of the LGBT community threw their support for her, believing that she’ll use her influence and fame to effect positive change for them.

That perception, however, was destroyed when Caitlyn said that she doesn’t approve of gay marriage. She also received backlash after remarking that “figuring out what to wear” is the toughest part about being a woman.

Even after her transition, she made manifest her Republican leanings in more ways than one, much to the disappointment of many American transgenders like her. To top it off, Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she supports Donald Trump and would vote for him to become the U.S. president.

But when President Trump rescinded federal guidelines that allow transgender students to choose the bathroom for the gender they identify with, Jenner called him out on it with a video statement.

“Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster,” Jenner wrote on Twitter, along with a video message. “You made a promise to protect the L.G.B.T.Q. community. Call me.”

It will be remembered that before the Bathroom Bill was rescinded, Jenner made statements suggesting that Donald Trump “seems” to support the LGBT community. In fact, she said Trump even offered her to use the women’s restroom in Trump Tower.

“Trump seems to be very much for women,” she told Stat. “He seems very much behind the L.G.B.T. community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the L.G.B.T. community.”

Donald Trump: Transgenders Can Use Whatever Bathroom They Want!!#NeverTrumphttps://t.co/jXo1xX1WQr — DLW (@Dlw20161950) October 13, 2016

Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t regret voting for Donald Trump

While she openly criticized Trump for his mistakes in terms of policies concerning transgender Americans, Caitlyn told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday that she doesn’t regret voting for him.

Caitlyn Jenner doesn't regret voting for Trump, but says the President has "made some mistakes" on LGBT issues https://t.co/VzPwHLdb5c pic.twitter.com/cOkSaWSGnJ — CNN International (@cnni) April 26, 2017

“As far as LGBT issues, yes, he’s made some mistake. I don’t support him in everything that he does. But we needed to shake the system up.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]