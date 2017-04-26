WWE Rumors ‘Payback 2017’: Major Details About ‘House Of Horrors’ Match Revealed, Will Fans Be Disappointed?

WWE rumors for Payback 2017 have revealed some interesting information as the event draws near. The most anticipated match of the event will be the “House of Horrors” match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. Since the match was announced, there has been very little information available about the proceedings of the match.

Bray Wyatt had challenged Orton for the “House of Horrors” match, but neither he nor WWE has explained what exactly will happen in the match. This is the first time that such a match will take place in the WWE. Some WWE rumors also suggest that the company itself is not clear what will happen in the match. They have asked fans what they would like to see via a survey, as reported by ComicBook.

A few options in the survey included cage, darkness, non-arena match, creepy, fire, mirrors, and fog. Based on the options it appears that WWE is planning to make the match extremely spooky and with the involvement of few weapons. It is worth noting that WWE has confirmed that the match will be a non-title match. This will ensure that irrespective of the result the championship stays on SmackDown Live.

Latest WWE rumors have revealed major information about the “House of Horrors” match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some portion of the match will be pre-taped, and other will take place in real time in front of live audience. This hints that the initial portion of the match will be tapped in some spooky house or a set location.

It is possible that the match will be similar to the segment involving The Wyatt Family and The New Day. Both factions battled in the Wyatt family compound, and entire proceedings were taped. It is also not clear whether the “House of Horrors” match will be submission only match or Falls Count Anywhere match or any other combination that WWE can incorporate.

The spoilers that the match will start outside the ring and conclude inside the ring were first revealed on the last Monday Night RAW by Corey Graves on the commentary. From what he has revealed, the match will be similar to the Boiler Room Brawl, which is no longer used in modern WWE. Graves’ comment is the only official information that has been revealed.

The “House of Horrors” match will be the last time Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton will fight until the next draft or inter-brand PPV, as reported by SportsKeeda. Both have faced each other in the ring twice during PPV events, and both the matches were average. WWE rumors suggest that the company is planning to make this match worth remembering.

Bray Wyatt had a fantastic year with victories over John Cena and AJ Styles until he lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania. It is speculated that WWE will give Wyatt his victory and project him as a supernatural character on RAW. A win at “House of Horrors” will help him in getting back the momentum and at the same time will give him more credibility.

On the other hand, Randy Orton is all set to face Jinder Mahal at Blue Brand’s next PPV. A few WWE rumors suggest that in spite of the much-needed win for Wyatt, WWE will go with Randy Orton. He will win the match and build a momentum heading into his encounters with Jinder Mahal. It would be interesting to see what kind of booking WWE will prefer.

Payback 2017 looks impressive with several interesting matches planned for the event. The company has put together some splendid matches and has created sufficient build-up right up to the event. After the destruction Braun Strowman has caused in past few weeks, fans would love to see him in action against Roman Reigns.

Payback 2017 will air on WWE Network live from San Jose, California, on April 30 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by WWE]