‘The 100’ Season 4 Spoilers: EP On Ilian And Octavia, Will The Blake Siblings Mend Their Relationship?

The 100 Season 4 has shown the complexity of Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos). After what happened during the last episode, fans are wondering what to expect next. Recently, executive producer Jason Rothenberg discussed if a relationship is possible between Ilian (Chai Hansen) and Octavia. Also, can the Bellamy siblings ever mend things between them?

Possible spoilers are ahead. If you do not want to know any hints on what is coming up next on The CW post-apocalyptic TV show, then do not continue reading.

Black rain began falling, which led Octavia to find shelter. Surprisingly, she decided to save Ilian from the toxic downpour and the two hid out in a cave. There was some passion involved. Despite her nearly killing him, fans are wondering if a romance is in their future. Jason Rothenberg seemed to indicate to TV Line that it is not something viewers should count on.

“I don’t think that night in the cave did much for Octavia. I feel like she was searching for a temporary way out of her pain, as was Ilian. She’s trying to let go of the pain of her past, trying to move past this killer she’s become. But at the end of the day, we are who we are. Like a moth to a flame, she’s most alive when she’s closest to death.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was teased that Octavia Blake will continue on her incredible journey in The 100 Season 4.

“[Octavia’s journey] is about to go into orbit. It’s crazy what we’re about to see from her.”

Another storyline fans are looking forward to is if Bellamy (Bob Morley) can ever make things right with his little sister. Last season, he joined Pike’s (Michael Beach) anti-Grounder army. As a result of his participation, hundreds of Grounders were murdered. Ironically, the warriors were camped outside Arkadia to protect the Sky Crew.

What put the nail in the coffin for Octavia, though, was Lincoln (Ricky Whittle) being executed right in front of her. It was tragic and traumatizing, causing Octavia to go through a downward spiral. Can Bellamy and Octavia ever fix their broken relationship?

“And Bellamy will be there to help as much as he can — as much as she lets him.”

The 100 Season 4, Episode 9 is titled “DNR” and airs on April 26. The synopsis was published by Spoiler TV, but it doesn’t mention Octavia.

“Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Bellamy go on a quest. Meanwhile, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) struggles to keep the peace after word of Jaha’s (Isaiah Washington) discovery spreads.”

Even though Octavia’s storyline was not included in the synopsis for the next episode, TV Line indicated that she will be seen. It was stated that when the show returns on Wednesday, that many of Octavia’s scenes will be with Ilian.

More information about Octavia was revealed in the synopsis for Season 4, Episode 10. According to Spoilers Guide, Octavia will be in for a major storyline.

“Octavia fights in the final battle for her people’s survival, but not everyone is willing to play fair.”

As for The 100 Season 4 finale, Eliza Taylor spoke to TV Guide about what to expect. She explained that this season, Clarke is leaning on her friends more. This is a stark contrast to last year when Clarke chose to run away. The actress said that the episodes leading up to the finale are intense and crazy. However, she believes that fans will love the ending and that this is her favorite finale since the show began.

What do you think will happen with Ilian and Octavia on The 100? Can Bellamy Blake fix his relationship with Marie Avgeropoulos’ character? What are your predictions for the Season 4 finale?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]