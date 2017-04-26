Should Facebook Live Be Banned? Thailand Father Commits Horrifying Murder-Suicide Using Facebook Live

Some are starting to question whether or not Facebook Live should be banned as yet another horrifying and violent Facebook Live video has recently surfaced.

A horrifying murder-suicide Facebook Live video of a father from Thailand killing his 11-month-old baby and then himself remained on the social media website for roughly 24 hours before it was removed.

According to Reuters, a father from Thailand posted two Facebook Live video clips of himself killing his 11-month-old daughter before committing suicide on Tuesday. People were able to access the two video clips father killing his infant daughter for nearly 24 hours before the content was removed by Facebook. Reuters notes it was roughly 5:00 p.m. in Bangkok on Tuesday when the content was finally removed by Facebook.

A Singapore-based spokesman of Facebook reached out to Reuters via email with a statement regarding what had happened.

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim. There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed.”

The bodies of the 21-year-old father from Thailand named Wuttisan and his 11-month-old daughter were found at an abandoned hotel after Jiranuch Triratana – the mother – reported them missing. Jiranuch Triratana revealed that the father had ran off with their infant daughter on Sunday – from the home they shared together – after an argument about their failing marriage. The wife was allegedly looking to end the marriage.

Family members claim the Thailand father was angry that his wife was going to leave him. The uncle revealed that the father allegedly choked his wife and threatened to kill her before taking the infant baby and leaving. Other statements from family members suggested the Thailand father had previously searched through his wife’s phone and discovered she had been unfaithful.

Wuttisan took his 11-month-old daughter to the abandoned hotel before signing into Facebook and live streaming as he placed a noose around her neck. He then tossed his infant daughter over the side of the structure and left her to die. After hanging his daughter, Wuttisan also hung himself. His suicide, however, was not streamed on Facebook Live.

Jullaus Suvannin, the police officer in charge of the case, believed Wuttisan was paranoid about his wife leaving him and not loving him anymore and that is what ultimately lead to him committing such a horrifying murder-suicide on Facebook Live.

Jiranuch Triratana told Reuters she had lived with her husband for more than a year. While the relationship started out well enough, it took a turn for the worse when Wuttisan began to get violent with her 5-year-old son. The mother feared in her heart that something was wrong when her husband left the home with their baby.

“I was afraid he would hurt our daughter even though he loved her.”

It was not until Thailand’s Ministry of Digital Economy and local authorities reached out to Facebook about the horrifying murder-suicide Facebook Live videos that they were finally removed from the social media website.

“We will not be able to press charges against Facebook, because Facebook is the service provider and they acted according to their protocol when we sent our request. They cooperated very well.”

Facebook has been receiving some backlash as this is not the first time a horrifying or violent Facebook Live video managed to make its way onto the site. Mark Zuckerberg, however, has reassured Facebook users at the company would be doing everything they could to prevent this kind of content from being added to the website. According to Reuters, the two videos of the horrifying murder-suicide on Facebook Live had collectively acquired more than 300,000 views before they were removed.

Facebook thus far has declined any requests to answer any questions about their internal review system or how long it typically takes for content like this to be reviewed by the website’s quality control before being removed. Facebook, however, largely relies on its 1.9 billion users to flag and report any content that shouldn’t be on the website.

Facebook claims to be working on a tool that will automatically flag and remove content that should not be uploaded to the website. At this time companies and advertisers are not concerned about the violent and inappropriate content being added to the website. Facebook still claims to offer a safe place to build a brand and – as Reuters notes – many are impressed that Facebook was able to remove the video in just 24 hours given just how many users there are on the website.

