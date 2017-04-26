‘Days Of Our Lives’: Vincent Irizarry Says Deimos Kiriakis Had Potential

Days Of Our Lives fans heard a few months ago that Deimos Kiriakis would no longer be on the NBC soap opera. Even though viewers hate the character, everyone agrees that Vincent Irizarry did an amazing job on how well he played the role. The soap opera actor is a veteran in his field and this year, he received yet another Emmy nomination. In an interview, he discussed the awards and saying goodbye to Deimos. He also mentioned that the character had potential.

Possible DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you are caught up with the long-running series.

Along with several other Days Of Our Lives actors, Vincent Irizarry was nominated for an Emmy award. His character, Deimos Kiriakis, first appeared on January 16, 2016. Viewers still see him on the screen, but his run on the show has already ended. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actor spoke about saying goodbye to a character he loved playing. He also mentioned that it was unfortunate that he was written out because there was a lot of potential.

“It was tough to even finish playing the character because I genuinely loved playing him. There was a lot of potential there. It was sad to say goodbye to him.”

Along with Irizarry, several former DOOL co-stars also received Emmy nominations. Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera), Kate Mansi (formerly Abigail Deveraux DiMera), James Lastovic (Joey Johnson), James Reynolds (Abe Carver), and John Aniston (Victor Kiriakis) were among the nominees, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“I always feel privileged to be in the category with the people who are selected. Billy Flynn is an awesome actor. It doesn’t surprise me at all that he was selected. Peter Bergman is certainly another one and Kristoff is fantastic. The only one I haven’t worked with is Scott Clifton, but I certainly know his work. They’re all very talented.”

When Deimos Kiriakis first appeared on Days Of Our Lives, he was determined to get revenge against Victor, who put him in prison for 30 years. Later, it was discovered that Deimos was falsely accused of murdering the love of his life and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) bore a striking resemblance to her. In order to get the woman he wanted, Kiriakis tried to be a better man. He even went to great lengths to make amends for hurting Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and wanted to repair his relationship with Victor.

However, once Nicole agreed to marry Deimos, he started to go back to his old ways. Now that Nicole has left him and is shacking up with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Deimos wants to “win.” He will do anything to get Nicole back, even if it is by force. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will find Brady and Nicole’s Canadian hideaway. Many fans speculate that Deimos told Xander to find them. Baby Holly will be kidnapped and Brady will allegedly be shot. It is also teased that Xander will affect Brady and Nicole’s future together.

Fans are speculating on how Deimos will be written out of Days Of Our Lives. Some believe he will be murdered. Another possibility is that he might go back to a Greek prison. Several Salem characters will travel to Greece in May. Also, a previous issue of Soap Opera Digest revealed details about a casting notice. DOOL was looking for a tough, no-nonsense Greek prison warden. This might be some sort of flashback, or it could mean that Deimos returns to prison.

What do you think of what Vincent Irizarry had to say about Deimos Kiriakis on Days Of Our Lives? Do you think he will win an Emmy award this year?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]