Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Rumors: Shelton ‘Dark Family Secrets’ Are Not As Big As We Thought [Debunked]

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani look like the perfect couple in the eyes of outsiders but a recent report reveals that the 40-year-old country singer may not be as perfect as fans have thought.

The two The Voice judges look more in love than they ever were in their previous relationships as they continue to show the world the extent of their affection for each other, especially on The Voice stage and on social media.

They even changed their Twitter profile photos into ones that are throwback images of the other, suggesting that they accept each other’s present as well as their past. Still, rumors won’t let this happy couple off the hook as a new report now claims that Blake is keeping secrets from Gwen.

A recently published article from Radar Online claims that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are facing a threat in their fairy tale love story because Blake is keeping “dark family secrets” from Gwen.

“The cheating scandal and arrests that could destroy their love, EXPOSED,” the article strongly claims.

According to the outlet’s source, Shelton’s family “is full of rotten apples” that could in ruin his relationship with “The Sweet Escape” songstress, adding that his relatives have enough cases of DUI busts, infidelity and “even worse” cases that might turn off the mother-of-three and end the famed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani love story.

The article even mentions Blake’s series of divorces which may have been influenced by his parents’ failed marriage, and noted that his current behavior may seems to mirror how their split went down.

“In their divorce papers, Shelton’s father claimed Dorothy began ‘dating and spending all night on numerous occasions … living with at his place… a third party who is married!'”

The outlet went on to note another family member who was arrested for DUI in 2003. At the time, Terrell Delozier —Shelton’s stepbrother with his dad and Terrie— was sentenced six months in jail while he was still a minor. On top of that, Terrell was arrested twice in 2010 on weapons and drug charges with driving under the influence.

But while the outlet may look at this as detrimental to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship, Gossip Cop deemed them irrelevant, thus, debunking the claims that The Voice coaches are going to break up because of the so-called “cheating scandal and arrests that could destroy their love.”

Obviously, the DUI incident had nothing to do with the smooth-sailing relationship that Blake and Gwen are sharing at the moment because the person involved in the case is hardly someone close to the country singer. As for his parents’ failed marriage, it may have “set a bad example” for him as he grows up but there appears to be no direct connection with what he has with Gwen considering that he’s already a grown man and all.

To top that off, these flimsy matters are hardly considered Blake’s “dark secrets” as a source close to the singer told Gossip Cop that this is merely an attempt to “oversell” the story. The fact-checking website further noted Radar’s other reports about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani including one that suggests that they are merely “faking” their relationship on The Voice.

Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that shit?!! pic.twitter.com/NW5bOtKkL3 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 21, 2017

What we do know for a fact is that their relationship had become the talk of the town because they look so happy together and were even included in People magazine’s “World’s Most Beautiful Couples of 2017.”

