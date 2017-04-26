Jamie Otis And Doug Hehner Of ‘Married At First Sight’ Reveal Gender Of Rainbow Baby

Fans of Married at First Sight couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have patiently been waiting for them to announce the gender of their baby. The big reveal took place on Married Life on FYI Tuesday night and things almost got spoiled a little early when Jamie went live on Facebook to share the reveal with fans who do not have the FYI network. Otis was standing by the television ready to shout it out with the program when the reveal was supposed to happen, but the show cut to commercial break just before it was shared with the world. Jamie and Doug came back and announced the show would continue shortly and so would their live broadcast.

Fans anxiously awaited for the show to continue and Jamie and Doug to return to Facebook live. The moment finally arrived and Jamie and Doug were finally able to share with devoted fans and the rest of the world that they will be welcoming a baby girl into their family this summer. They are extremely excited to welcome their daughter, who is a rainbow baby.

A rainbow baby is one that is conceived and carried following a miscarriage. Jamie lost her first pregnancy when she was 17 weeks along. Jamie was carrying a son, whom she and Doug named Jonathan Edward Hehner. As Us Weekly shared, Otis found out she was pregnant with her second child the day Jonathan would have been due. Now that Jamie has a healthy pregnancy and is 22 weeks pregnant, she and Doug feel their son is watching over them and his new sister from heaven.

During that interview following the pregnancy announcement, Jamie revealed she thought perhaps she was carrying another boy. Tonight, Otis shared that her mother-in-law thought from the beginning it was a baby girl. It’s fun to guess, and of course Jamie and Doug just want a healthy baby. Everyone is ecstatic about the new miracle coming sometime near Jamie’s due date of August 24.

People spoke with Jamie, who says she was shocked to learn the baby is a girl.

“I was pretty certain it was another boy. If you follow the old wives’ tales, I had no symptoms of [having a] girl,” Jamie said. “I’ve always wanted to have that mother-daughter relationship that I kind of missed out on with my mom. I secretly hoped to be a mommy to a little girl and to have a little mini me.”

The loss of their son was difficult and made it hard to not be nervous during their second pregnancy.

“I was thinking more about ‘healthy’ than I was ‘boy’ or ‘girl’. I am still cautious and it was tough in the beginning to get excited,” Doug said. He continued that as the weeks “pile on and I see the baby bump get bigger and bigger, I cannot stop smiling!” Doug also says that his friends have filled him in on how special the bond is with a daughter and Hehner says he cannot wait.

The year 2017 is shaping up to be an incredible one for Jamie and Doug. Not only are the two welcoming their daughter, who they have not chosen a name for yet, they are also buying and moving into their own home. Now that the world knows the Hehner’s are having a baby girl, Jamie and Doug are excited to start decorating their daughter’s nursery. Jamie said on Facebook that she is also glad the secret is out so she can call her baby a she.

Stay tuned for more updates from Doug and Jamie as they continue their pregnancy journey. In the meantime, don’t miss the new season of Married at First Sight on Lifetime.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images for A+E]