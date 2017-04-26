Animal Adventure Park Owner Thanks April The Giraffe’s Denver Fans For Helping Giraffe Cam Go Viral

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch spoke with CBS Denver on Monday via Facebook Live and thanked the news station, as well as April the Giraffe’s Denver fans, for their help in making the giraffe cam go viral.

“You guys were really who we credit the camera to for actually going viral and bringing the attention on to giraffes, on to Animal Adventure, and on to conservation. So, to all your viewers in Denver, thank you.”

When April the Giraffe’s fans learned that the Animal Adventure Park owner would have an interview with the news station via Facebook Live, they wrote in and requested that reporters ask for an update on April and Baby G’s condition.

Patch stated that April the Giraffe and her calf are “are doing absolutely phenomenal and has since been progressing exactly as we’d have hoped.”

Cindy Lewis asked another question, “asking how the park came to get April.”

“April was picked out for Oliver, naturally,” Patch said.

“We went, and we met April at the prior facility she was at because they knew we were looking to pair up our young male with a female. And she wasn’t the first female we looked at, I’ll be honest with you.” “We declined another one because April really fit the bill; she was a more mature female that could show Oliver the ropes. Also for our facility, for being such a friendly animal, she was the exact ambassador that we look for in our interactive concept.”

Another April the Giraffe fan asked what would the Animal Adventure Park staff do for the “surge in people this summer?”

“Without question, we’re anticipating a major jump in attendance this year, so we’re mitigating possible concerns,” Patch replied.

“We’re widening our paths, we’ve added more rain and shade shelters, we’re building a new welcome center, so we’re doing what we can to make sure that the crowds are comfortable and taken care of.”

For those who contrive to make an Animal Adventure Park visit this summer, Patch stated that the zoo will have “an interactive and educational experience.”

“We encourage our visitors to get hands on and develop that emotional connection to our animals,” Patch said.

“Every one of them has a name, has a story, and you can see that when you’re interacting here.”

April the Giraffe quickly rose to stardom, amassing over a million fans on social media worldwide, after the media began posting April the Giraffe’s live streams on their Facebook page back in February of this year, which garnered tens of thousands of views.

April the Giraffe’s fans continued to watch unremittingly for the next two months until she gave birth to an adorable male calf, who the fans refer to as Baby G until his name is selected on May 1.

Animal Adventure Park recently revealed the following top 10 names for April the Giraffe’s calf:

Allysa’s Choice Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

The Animal Adventure Park owner had no idea that the giraffe cam would capture an audience of that magnitude, but Patch stated that he thought it “would be neat if 10,000 people” would watch April the Giraffe give birth.

After giving birth almost two weeks ago, Animal Adventure Park announced that they would put an end to the giraffe cam, which upset thousands of April the Giraffe’s fans.

After the giraffe cam went dark for four days, Animal Adventure Park announced the permanent return of the giraffe cam. Every Tuesdays, April’s fan will be able to watch her via giraffe cam between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

After the Animal Adventure Park owner thanked April the Giraffe’s Denver fans for helping the giraffe cam go viral, Patch mentioned that they will start to live stream other animals as well.

“When you get this much attention worldwide, it would be a shame not to educate further,” Patch stated.

“We never expected to bring the plight of giraffes in the wild to every dinner table and classroom in the world. We never expected that but now that we have, we know the power of these webcams, so we’re going to continue to put them up.” “They’ll be on different species throughout the year for different periods of time, and we’re going to use that too, number one, excite you about that animal, and then educate you on their needs.”

[Featured Image by Animal Adventure Park/Facebook]