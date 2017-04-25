‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nina Hires Curtis – Sexy PI Uncovers Bugged Watch

General Hospital spoilers say Nina Cassadine (Michelle Stafford) isn’t happy about Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) toying with her husband Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and won’t take it lying down. Nina has a couple of plots to launch to deal with the WSB spy to get her out of their lives for good.

Nina Lures Nelle Into A Spy Game

From today’s General Hospital spoilers promo, we know Nina tempts Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier) to help her keep an eye on her husband. Nina doesn’t trust Valentin, even though she wants to, now that he lied to her about the watch and told her he bought it for himself. Nina tries to enlist the nanny to help.

Nelle is in a tough spot, say new General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central, after Nina confides in Nelle because she’s torn. Nelle wants to repay Nina for giving her the nanny job but she also remembers that Valentin told her no one would find her body if she crossed him. Nelle must tread carefully.

Nelle Is Not Enough – Enter Curtis

Even if Nelle decides to play naughty nanny and spy on Valentin to see if he’s meeting on the sly with Anna (which, of course, he is), that’s not enough info. General Hospital spoilers show us Nelle can’t exactly drag Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) around town to stalk Valentin.

Nina will call on a professional – the same sexy private investigator she’s used at Crimson before – none other than hottie Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Curtis will be happy to have the gig since Nina pays well and that puts a pro PI on the case, so Valentin and Anna better watch their step.

Anna Plays Dirty With Valentin

On Tuesday’s General Hospital, Anna put on a sexy dress after she called to invite Valentin over and General Hospital spoilers say she puts the moves on him to throw the Cassadine male off his game. It’s not clear yet what Anna’s after but she’s certain Valentin has a secret and she wants to know it.

General Hospital spoilers predict Valentin came over to return the watch because he wants to forget Anna and be true to Nina, but Anna makes it very difficult for him. Anna was his first love and she knows it and will leverage it to get Valentin to trip up so she can take advantage. How far will this go?

Curtis Finds Damning Evidence

New General Hospital spoilers from this week’s soap magazines reveal it’ll be a week or so of intense PI work but then Curtis has an update for Nina, including some pretty incriminating evidence. We’ve seen Curtis doing surveillance using tools from Brick (ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith), so Curtis is well equipped.

If Curtis is stalking Anna using his listening devices, General Hospital spoilers say it won’t be long before he realizes she’s eavesdropping on Nina and her husband. This could easily lead back to Curtis figuring out Anna bugged the watch more cleverly than the expert that checked it for Valentin could ascertain.

Nina’s Wrath Is Coming

General Hospital spoilers promise it’s hard to know who will bear the brunt of Nina’s wrath once she finds out that Anna is spying on Valentin and also that Valentin is being lured improperly close to the lady spy. Nina already confronted Anna once and found herself face first on a table with her arm bent back.

Anna is no one to trifle with so Nina’s best option may be to take the dirt to Valentin and show him that Anna has betrayed him once again. It will break Valentin’s heart, but that’s better than Nina’s breaking as far as she can see. Nina will have the evidence to ruin Anna’s game according to General Hospital spoilers.

Anna Caught Before She Succeeds?

General Hospital spoilers show us Anna is playing a dangerous game. It seems she’s acting without the WSB’s knowledge by spying on Valentin this way and she’s also alienating her friends Dr. Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) and Dr. Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) and more trouble is coming.

Today, General Hospital spoilers showed us Anna is neglecting her blood cancer treatments because of her obsession with Valentin. This could turn into life and death drama for Anna if she doesn’t put her health first. This will all blow up as we approach May sweeps when everything comes out in the open.

It remains to be seen who will be hurt by Anna’s actions. It could be Nina, Valentin or even Anna herself say the latest General Hospital spoilers.

