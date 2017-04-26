Toku, a popular on-demand as well as live television network meant exclusively for anime and live-action fans, has announced a slew of fan-favorite Asian series including Ultraman Nexus.

Toku, a network that claims to be the only one to broadcast anime and other live-action series 24/7 in a live as well as on-demand format, announced a number of popular Asian anime and live-action titles that will soon be added to its catalog. Apart from Ultraman Nexus, the other series to premier on Toku include Train of the Dead, Zomvideo, and Young Gun in the Time.

The television network promises to offer only eye-catching anime, popular live-action titles and cult classics from Asia. Interestingly, the network appears dedicated to audience that does not understand Japanese, Korean or other Asian languages in which the series are originally offered, and doesn’t want to keep an eye on the scrolling subtitles. Majority of its Asian series has been dubbed into English, reported Anime News Network.

While the highly anticipated tokusatsu television series, Ultraman Nexus will premiere on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, the other series have varying premiere dates. The Ultraman Nexus series will be aired in a back-to-back two episode format on weekdays at 7 p.m. EST. The highly popular Japanese series has 37 episodes. As with quite a few Japanese superhero series, this one too, is about a powerful warrior who makes it his primary mission to protect the rather weak and fragile humankind from the destructive monsters and gigantic creatures called the Space Beasts.

Ultraman Nexus is part of the highly elite Terrestrial Liberation Trust (TLT). Hence technically, it is the superhero’s job to ward off any threats, and spoil any evil plots that can endanger the planet. Interestingly, the superhero’s powers do not rest in him. Instead, his powers and abilities have to be summoned whenever needed. The ability to call for the powers rests with a group of young and brave individuals who have the power of the light. The fan-favorite live-action has talented artists Takuji Kawakubo and Ysuki Kirishima. The series was produced by Tsuburaya Productions and directed by Kazuya Konaka.

Ultraman Nexus is the 18th installment of the Ultra series. However, it is third and final project of the Ultra N Project. As claimed by Toku, all the 30-minute long episodes have been dubbed in English. As per the broadcast schedule, the final episode will air on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Apart from the Ultraman Nexus series, the other three series that Toku will premiere include Train of the Dead. The series will begin airing from May 6, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST. This series, from the creators in Thailand, is about five teenagers who are on the run from the law. Interestingly, these robbers choose to rob a kindergarten. However, when things do not go as per their plan, the group is forced to take hostages in an underground railway, and that’s when weird and scary things begin to happen. Also known as Chum thaang rot fai phi, the series is rather dark in nature.

Toku has also added Zomvideo, a rather quirky comedy-horror Japanese series, as well as Young Gun in the Time, a sci-fi series from South Korea about a detective chasing a woman who can travel through time. The story follows the fearless detective who gets entangled in a messy confrontation in order to protect a very powerful and effective time machine from an evil society of mobsters. While Zomvideo will air from May 13, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST, Young Gun in the Time will begin its broadcast from May 20, 2017, at 10 p.m. EST.

Although most of the series are rather old, there are still considered a must-watch by North American audience. Anticipating the rising demand, many leading on-demand content providers, including Netflix, Amazon, and Tubi TV have been actively adding anime and other Asian titles to their catalog of diverse and non-English content.

