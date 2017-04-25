Aaron Hernandez’s attorney insists he was not gay or bisexual but according to a new report, he was “lonely” and requested to share a cell with his rumored “gay lover,” Kyle Kennedy.

Although a couple of people have denied the ongoing rumors regarding the late athlete’s sexual preference, rumors continue to swirl in regard to his relationship with Kennedy, who was serving three to five years alongside him for robbery.

On April 25, Kyle Kennedy’s attorney, Larry Army Jr., spoke to the Daily Mail, confirming that while prison authorities at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Facility in Shirley, Massachusetts received a request from Aaron Hernandez about his potential living arrangement with Kennedy, the request was ultimately denied.

According to the report, the former New England Patriots player was serving a life sentence without possibility of parole and housed alone in a cell built for two. However, as his request seemed to reveal, he was reportedly lonely living by himself and wanted Kennedy to keep him company in his large cell.

“[Aaron Hernandez] had requested to the prison that my client, Kyle Kennedy be his cellmate,” Army Jr. explained to the Daily Mail.

Although the two men didn’t get to live together at the prison, Army Jr. said his client would have agreed to live with Aaron Hernandez if he had been given the chance. As he explained, Kennedy informed him that if he was going to be housed with someone else, that someone might as well be Hernandez.

Kyle Kennedy was the recipient of one of Aaron Hernandez’s three suicide notes and is believed to have been the last person to see him alive. Kennedy was also the man who was placed on suicide watch for six days after Hernandez committed suicide.

Aaron Hernandez was convicted of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, his friend and the boyfriend of his fiancee’s sister, but had filed an appeal prior to his death.

“Heavily tattooed Kennedy was arrested in January 2015, minutes after he robbed the Cumberland Farms store of $189 while wielding a ‘large butcher-style knife,'” the Daily Mail revealed to readers. “He led police on a wild car chase reaching speeds of up to 110 mph before he was caught.”

After being taken to the Northbridge police station after being caught, Kyle Kennedy attempted to escape police yet again by fleeing the station after requesting an officer make a phone call for him. A short time later, he was found a few blocks away.

While Kyle Kennedy has not spoken out about his ties to Aaron Hernandez, the inmate appeared to be quite troubled in recent years and had a long history of legal troubles and reported drug use. He also appeared to have a strained relationship with his parents and after one of his most recent arrests, his father requested he be taken back into custody after initially bailing him out.

In addition to his 2015 robbery, Kyle Kennedy spent time in prison for trafficking heroin. As the Daily Mail revealed, Kennedy was sentenced to a nine-month term in 2012 and was also charged with possession in 2013.

The following year, Kyle Kennedy appeared to turn over a new leaf and shared details of his new outlook with his followers on social media.

“Today is the start of my new life…getting all my s**t prioritized for my long week ahead of me,” he wrote in 2014, three months prior to his latest incarceration. “I’m about to make a lot of changes in my life so please don’t take anything personal if I stop answering you. Thanks.”

Aaron Hernandez leaves behind his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and their 4-year-old daughter, Avielle Janelle Jenkins-Hernandez.

