Gwen Stefani and her kids may be spending tons of time with Blake Shelton, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the 47-year-old singer is hoping her children end up like him.

During a new interview with her Voice co-star Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani admitted that she wouldn’t be thrilled to see her three boys, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma, and 3-year-old Apollo, follow in Shelton’s footsteps by getting barbed wire tattoos.

“Hopefully they won’t get one like Blake’s tattoo,” she joked to Entertainment Tonight on April 25.

As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani recently posted a photo of her three sons sporting temporary tattoos just like the one Blake Shelton has on his forearm.

Gwen Stefani’s comment came after she pointed out the many tattoos of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

“Is your mom mad at you for those?” she asked Levine. “I don’t know, I feel like my niece just got a bunch of tattoos and I’m really mad at her, she’s 21. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'”

“What’s wrong with tattoos?” Levine responded.

“I like tattoos — if my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don’t have big regrets in the future, that’s it,” Gwen Stefani clarified.

Levine then joked that the reason he got so many tattoos was to deter his daughter, 7-month-old Dusty Rose, from getting them herself.

“I got them so she wouldn’t think they were cool, and she wouldn’t want them,” he explained. “See, it was reverse psychology.”

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their daughter last September after tying the knot in July, 2014. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani shares three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in August, 2015, after an alleged nanny scandal.

As fans of The Voice may have noticed, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine have established a close-knit friendship and are often seen joking with one another on the show. They even hang out together off-screen and have been known to double date with Levine’s wife.

Adam Levine reveals the reason for his tattoos – as Gwen Stefani hopes her sons don’t get inked like Blake Shelton https://t.co/88ul71vLYv pic.twitter.com/lkK2xW083v — People Magazine (@people) April 25, 2017

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong since debuting their relationship in late 2015, and according to a report last year, Rossdale hasn’t been thrilled to see his children growing so close to the country singer.

“Blake is amazing with the kids. He’s such a big kid himself and loves doing all the same things as they do,” an insider told Hollywood Life. “One of his favorite things to do with them is go on hikes — they love Malibu Creek. They get out there in the mud, hunting for frogs or playing hide-and-seek. Blake loves any excuse to get outside and get dirty, so he’s a big hit with Gwen’s kids.”

“It drives Gavin nuts that his kids have bonded with Blake,” the source explained. “He hates that they’re spending so much time with him. He doesn’t have any say in it…and it’s killing him.”

When they aren’t filming scenes for The Voice, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are often seen enjoying time together at his ranch in Oklahoma. In fact, the couple visits Shelton’s hometown frequently and often bring Stefani’s kids with them. They even enjoy riding on ATVs and participating in other outdoor activities.

To see more of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]