Selena Gomez is constantly evolving when it comes to her style and today, April 25, she debuted a dramatic new look.

After attending the weekend wedding of her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie, Selena Gomez bravely chopped off her hair and debuted her new cut to her many fans and followers on Instagram.

Although the 24-year-old singer and actress didn’t include a caption with her picture, the post quickly received tons of comments from fans and over one million likes, one of which was reportedly given by her boyfriend, The Weeknd.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began dating one another months ago and went public with their romance in January at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, California. In the months since, the couple has done tons of traveling to places, including Italy, Amsterdam, France, and Argentina.

Most recently, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd showcased their love for one another during a trip to Indio, California for the Coachella Music Festival. As fans may have noticed, Selena Gomez remained at The Weeknd’s side throughout their time at the event and even supported him backstage during his show.

Prior to Selena Gomez’s romance with The Weeknd, she and Justin Bieber were involved in an on-again, off-again romance, which abruptly came to a halt last August before Gomez entered a treatment center in Tennessee. In August, amid her Revival World Tour, Gomez released a statement to People Magazine and revealed her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks.

“As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways,” she explained in her statement. “I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges.”

Weeks later, Us Weekly confirmed the “It Ain’t Me” singer had checked herself into a treatment center outside of Nashville.

“[Selena Gomez] is dealing with lupus, but this break is to focus on her mental health,” a source close to the pop star tells Us. “She can go to a very dark place.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Selena Gomez made her return to the spotlight at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, and during the event, she was given the award for Best Female Artist: Pop/Rock. In her acceptance speech, Selena Gomez spoke of her decision to take some time off from her hectic career.

“I think it’s safe to say that a lot of you know a lot of my life whether I liked it or not and I had to stop. Because I had everything, and I was absolutely broken. And I kept it together and I swore I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down,” Selena Gomez explained, via Billboard Magazine. “I’m not trying to get validation, nor do I need it anymore.”

After Selena Gomez went public with The Weeknd in January, rumors began swirling regarding a potential feud between Gomez and The Weeknd’s former girlfriend, Bella Hadid, whom he split from in November. However, despite reports claiming Gomez broke girl code by dating the musician, she and Hadid were never close and the rumors appeared to be completely unfounded.

In addition to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s outings abroad, the pair recently traveled to his hometown in Canada, where Gomez is believed to have met her new man’s family.

[Featured Image by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images]