Guy Tweets Out D*** Pic Joke, And Samsung Completely Emasculates Him With A Single Emoji

While many would expect businesses to conduct themselves with class and decorum, you can’t fault those in charge of the social media accounts for having some fun. That is exactly what happened this past week with Samsung as they were celebrating the release of the Galaxy S8 and wondering who might have picked one up. As they wanted to see the work and pictures taken by those with the new phone, one Internet troll tried to be funny, and one emoji cost him his dignity.

Late last week, Samsung took to their Twitter account to get in touch with its customers and see who might have picked up a new Galaxy S8. They wanted to not only know who had purchased one, but what they were doing with it, and that is where things got funny.

Samsung asked on Twitter who had picked up the new Galaxy S8, and what was the very first photo they took with it.

Got your hands on the Galaxy S8? Show us the first photo you took. pic.twitter.com/HDTHWibR0A — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) April 21, 2017

There were a number of great photos sent Samsung’s way, and it was really a lot of fun to see what Galaxy users had as their first pictures taken. Then, there was a troll who thought they would try his attempt at humor by letting Samsung know what kind of pic he took, but he didn’t show it.

@SamsungMobileUS It was a dick pic — Edward (@savEdward) April 21, 2017

Some thought his tweet was funny and liked it while others retweeted it. Believe it or not, he actually ended with more than 5,200 retweets and more than 5,600 likes. While his attempt at humor had its moment, whoever was working the social media accounts for Samsung was on top of their game this day.

All it took was a single emoji in response to totally emasculate the guy.

Yes, Samsung simply responded with a microscope emoji.

It may be needless to say, but it looks as if Samsung ended up winning this round of who can troll who the best. That is when others started seeing the response and giving Samsung’s Twitter account the credit it deserved for the great burn.

@SamsungMobileUS @ThatsSoTunde I love when twitter accounts from companies are actually funny and get it — Jewg (@AwittOfficial) April 22, 2017

Samsung originally appeared to win this round as their roasting response tweet calculated close to 27,000 likes and more than 16,000 retweets. Score one for them in this round, but “Edward” was gracious in his defeat and knew that he had been beaten.

Once the microscope emoji was aimed in his direction, he laughed off the joke from Samsung and even admitted his defeat. His admittance brought forth more than 128,000 likes and more than 56,000 retweets from those who were happy to laugh at his failures along with him.

The social media accounts of businesses just seem to miss the point at times and don’t know how to mix the worlds of promotion and casual conversation. Wendy’s is a great example of what it is like to have a professional Twitter and still keep it fun, and Samsung may be on their way to doing the same.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is already turning heads, but there are many who believe the new Note and the iPhone 8 are ready to blow it out of the water. Still, it is what’s hot right now, and many are rushing to pick up their latest electronic toy. While having fun with the camera and other functions, it was the person in charge of Samsung’s Twitter account who had some fun with a single emoji and a guy who thought he’d try to be funny.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]