Beyonce’s New Home Bid With Jay Z: See Photos Of $120 Million House That Could Be Power Couple’s New Mansion

Beyonce and Jay Z may soon have a new home in Bel Air. According to Page Six, Beyonce and Jay Z put in a $120 million bid on a Bel Air mansion located at 454 Cuesta Way in Bel Air. Even though the page linked to inside the Page Six article showing photos of the fabulous home is not live as of this writing, the Google cache is still live.

That page calls Beyonce and Jay Z’s potential new home a “masterpiece, unbound.”

Beyoncé and Jay Z have put in a $120 million bid for a Bel Air mansion that boasts four pools, eight bedrooms and bulletproof windows. pic.twitter.com/bujhef0yOA — BEYONCÉCAPITAL (@BeyonceCapital) April 25, 2017

A Beyonce And Jay Z Masterpiece of a Bel Air Mansion, Unbound

“Resting at the pinnacle of prime lower East Gate Bel Air on a rare cul-de-sac street, this contemporary estate on Cuesta Way represents an extraordinary exploration of boundaries. The monumental architecture and breathtaking hilltop setting, as brought to life by McKillen Developments, McClean Design and Mass Beverly embraces you in the privacy of woven metal security gates — while simultaneously opening you up to the world below with treetop views over Century City sweeping across all of Los Angeles. A meticulous modernist vision passes through six separate structures encompassing over approximately 30,000 square feet and over 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space sited on nearly 2 acres. A true masterpiece in form, materiality and experience.”

There are even photos of the old home on Hilton & Hyland, which describe the mansion as one with six bedrooms, six bathrooms and 9,400 square feet of living space. It was last sold for $15 million, with the sale date listed as July 5, 2013. However, with that description claiming it being the first time the home was on the market in 35 years, apparently, those photos are ones of the Italian/Colonial Revival architecture prior to the home being completely renovated. Because the photos that show up for the home, as represented by Tyrone McKillen, show a spiral staircase, glass walls in the bathroom, a standalone tub and more modern features. The newly remodeled house has a whopping 11 bathrooms.

EXCLUSIVE: The Bel Air mansion boasts four pools, eight bedrooms… and bulletproof windows https://t.co/jlHDyFEr4h — Page Six (@PageSix) April 25, 2017

The new version of the Bel Air home that sits atop a hill comes replete with four swimming pools and eight bedrooms and bulletproof windows. Beyonce and Jay Z have been seeking relocation to Los Angeles for years now, seeking more privacy. With a media room and a garage that can house 15 cars, along with a huge spa that enjoys a steam room, sauna and hot tub, Beyonce and Jay Z will likely gain the privacy they crave.

Jay Z and Beyonce’s New Bel Air House

With a big sweeping view of Los Angeles and metal security gates, the new house would likely give Beyonce and Jay Z ample opportunity to protect their growing family. The couple has been looking for a private school for Blue Ivy, now 5, to attend kindergarten. Their twins are due to be born in June, so Beyonce and Jay Z are likely ready to settle into their new house as soon as possible.

Redfin lists the address as a house not for sale, which doesn’t appear to be updated with the new listing. The same for Zillow, which lists the home with old estimates of value around $20 million or so.

However, with Beyonce and Jay Z bidding on the mansion, which takes up more than 30,000 square feet across six structures and greater than 10,000 square feet of outdoor living space, the large home enjoys two acres of land surrounding it. Rebuilt by the Irish company called McKillen Developments, the house that Beyonce and Jay Z put a bid on was designed by architect Paul McClean.

Photos of the house also appear in Google Images as of this writing. Reportedly no expense was spared to redesign the home. Beyonce and Jay Z have put in bids on previous homes in Los Angeles, but they were outbid by others.

