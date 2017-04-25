‘Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood Makes Devastating Announcement

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG may have found herself in the middle of a few scandals recently, and one of them truly touched a nerve. The 26-year-old mother of Leah, 8, recently revealed that she is unable to have kids, despite the rumor that persisted last week that she and fiance, Matt Baier, were expecting.

“I just found out that I got re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder, and I’ve been taking three different medications that now I’m going to have to take for the rest of my life. I can’t get pregnant on this medication. I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus,” she revealed.

Her fiancé, Matt Baier, also weighed in the subject.

“She’d have to get off the medication right away, and her mental health is much more important than that right now,” he added.

The pair have been the subject of several rumors lately, including one that co-star Jenelle Evans helped propel, that Amber Portwood was expecting. Jenelle linked her fans to a very non-credible website that showed a photo of Amber Portwood holding a positive pregnancy test. The photo, however, was snatched from her weekend away with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, where they sampled cake pops. The positive pregnancy test was put in Amber’s hand instead of the candy she was looking at.

Thank you all tonight for showing what true loving fans I'm blessed to have!! Sending all of the love I received today and giving it back 10 times???????????? #TMAmber #openheartsandsouls A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

But Amber Portwood didn’t start a public war with Evans, instead she shrugged off the rumor and exclusively told The Dirty that she was not expecting a little bundle of joy.

“I thought it was a joke so I just laughed. My fans would be the first to know from me,” she said.

However, the joke must have been quite painful for Amber, given her recent announcement.

Amber Portwood’s fiance, Matt Baier, has also recently been accused of fathering children with other women during his relationship with Amber. Several women have come forward claiming to be “baby mamas,” but Matt has not spoken publicly about this. A recorded phone call, supposedly featuring Matt and one of his children’s mothers, was placed on several media outlet sites, but many felt it was just a hoax, claiming Matt didn’t sound like he did in the clips.

The other rumor the pair faced was that Amber Portwood had assaulted Matt during their relationship and he had texted photos of the abuse to women he was cheating on Amber with. Amber has previously served 24 hours in jail for beating up her ex, Gary Shirley, on national television, but was released on a $5,000 bond.

Amber Portwood claims she was devastated by the rumors because she has worked very hard to clean up her image. She spent 17 months in jail after failing to kick her drug habits through rehab. Although her original sentence was 5 years, the 26-year-old reality star felt this was the best way to ensure that she completely transformed herself.

Both Matt and Amber insist that she has never laid a hand on him and that she has worked out her violence issues.

Need to get myself back to this!! Ready to hit the gym and feel great again ???? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Mar 15, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Matt spoke up about the rumors.

“The rumor that’s circulating is both vicious and completely false. I can’t stand by and allow the media or anyone else to undermine the progress that Amber has made in turning her life around, or the relationship we’ve worked hard to build together,” he said.

He also explained away the marks on his face.

“The photo that surfaced is nothing more than the result of some roughhousing amongst my guy friends. I got butt-kicked by a friend and it was well-deserved, I might add. Now someone is trying to use the pic to paint an untrue picture of our life together. Amber would never lay a hand on me, and I can’t wait to marry the love of my life October,” he said.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]