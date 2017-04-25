‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Philly Comes Clean To Victoria And Jack, Devon And Hilary Head To Court

What will happen on Wednesday, April 26, on The Young and the Restless? The spoilers tease tense moments are ahead for Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Jack (Peter Bergman), Billy (Jason Thompson), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria and Jack remain in the dark about Philly’s hook up, but during the week of April 24, they will learn that Billy and Phyllis are a couple again. Other Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) will go to court to finalize their divorce, but is it really over? It looks like a great couple days ahead on the Young and the Restless.

Phyllis and Billy want to go out to breakfast together, but decide not to out of fear they could run into their exes at the club. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Billy wants to tell Victoria about his relationship with Phyllis and encourages her to talk to Jack. They muse that Jack will not handle it well.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Devon discuss his divorce with Hilary at the club. Devon admits that he just wants to get it over with so he can move on with his life. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Neil worries that Hilary could pull out a surprise in court, but Devon seems sure that she has no other moves to pull.

At the courthouse, Devon tells Hilary that things between them don’t seem different, even though they will be divorced in a few hours. Hilary says that she’s focused on other projects. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon helps Hilary find her car keys, and their hands touch and they look at each other. Obviously, things are not resolved between them. Devon slips off his ring, but Hilary isn’t quite ready to take her ring off.

At Jabot, Phyllis, Jack, and Billy arrive in separate cars and meet in the elevator. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Phyllis tries to break the tension by telling them about Fenmore’s new products. After Billy gets off the elevator, Phyllis urges Jack to forgive his brother and stop being so angry with him, it’s just not healthy. Jack tells her to only talk to him about business, revealing he has no plans to forgive Billy for betraying him.

At GC Buzz, it becomes clear that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Hilary will have a major falling out soon. There is tension between them and cracks are starting to form in Devon and Mariah’s relationship. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Mariah may be upset with Devon for not telling her that his divorce was finalized.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Phyllis tells Jack that she has a new man in her life, but refused to reveal his identity, at least at first. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack expresses that he’s happy for her, but was curious about her new man. On Thursday’s episode, Jack will learn that the new man in her life is Billy, and it’s pretty safe to assume that he will not be thrilled about it.

On the Young and the Restless preview for Thursday, Phyllis tells him that she didn’t want to say anything to him until Billy had a chance to tell Victoria. Celeb Dirty Laundry shares that Victoria had a very different reaction to the scoop. She declares war on Phyllis and becomes determined to win her man back.

The Young and the Restless fans, do you think Hilary and Devon are really done with each other? How will Jack and Victoria react and deal with Philly hooking up again?

