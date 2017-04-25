WWE Rumors & Spoilers: ‘Payback’ 2017 Results For Match Winners Revealed By Latest Odds?

With WWE Payback 2017 coming up this weekend, it appears this Sunday’s winners and losers results spoilers may be revealed by the latest odds for the matches. Among the big matches scheduled for Sunday will be a “House of Horrors” match for the first-time ever, a battle over the WWE United States Championship, and a match featuring the WWE Raw Women’s title on the line. So who will end up as the big winners on Sunday and will there be any major championship changes going down?

As WWE Leaks reported earlier today, the oddsmakers finally have released the Payback 2017 betting odds for all matches. There are four championship matches listed for the pay-per-view, although Randy Orton versus Bray Wyatt will not be one of them. There’s also three other matches that will be contested without any championship belts riding on the outcome. That includes Enzo Amore and Big Cass taking on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The popular face team of Enzo and Cass are favorites at 4 to 7 odds to win, while Gallows and Anderson have 6 to 5 odds.

In another non-title matchup, “The Architect” Seth Rollins has the role of favorite against Samoa Joe. This will be the first time these two have gone at it in the ring one-on-one. Rollins holds 4 to 9 odds to win, while Joe is a 13 to 8 underdog. This particular bout seems to have some potential for the underdog to win, as one would think Joe might start to get some sort of push. However, Rollins is bent on getting more revenge over the man who sidelined him weeks ago before WrestleMania 33.

For the WWE Cruiserweight title, Austin Aries is once again getting a crack at Neville for the championship. Aries is considered an 11 to 10 underdog as of this report, while Neville is the 4 to 6 favorite to retain his title. The WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley (13 to 8) is also favored over Alexa Bliss (4 to 9), while The Hardy Boyz are 1 to 2 favorites against Sheamus and Cesaro.

Three matches may really headline this event on Sunday. One of those has Chris Jericho trying to win back to the WWE United States Championship from Kevin Owens. If Jericho wins, he not only regains the title, but he also moves over to SmackDown Live. However, Paddy Power‘s WWE odds have Owens listed as a 1 to 7 favorite and Jericho is a 4 to 1 underdog, which makes sense based on lingering rumors that Jericho will leave WWE for a bit to tour with his rock band.

Two of the most intriguing matches of the night will be Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, and the “House of Horrors” match featuring Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt. Reigns has been missing from WWE programming for several weeks, ever since Strowman attacked him backstage and had him sent to the hospital. The big man was on the losing end last night in the WWE Raw results, as he ended up in the dumpster due to a smart dropkick from Kalisto.

However, Strowman took out his frustration on the smaller superstar and sent him to the hospital for it. That has Braun listed as a 4 to 7 favorite for Sunday’s WWE Payback match, while Roman is at 5 to 4 underdog odds. Rumors are that Strowman could be next in line to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Not a lot is known by fans with regards to the “House of Horrors” match that Bray Wyatt challenged Randy Orton to weeks ago. However, it appears based on comments from Corey Graves last night, as reported by Heavy, that this match starts somewhere away from the ring and ends up inside of it. With that said, it would seem Bray has the advantage just by knowing what this match is, while Orton doesn’t. Bray also could have the help of someone like Erick Rowan.

With that in mind, Bray Wyatt is listed as the favorite with “even” odds, meaning a $100 bet pays another $100 if he wins. Orton is listed as a 8 to 11 underdog to win and since the title won’t be on the line, a loss could make sense here to help make Bray look strong going forward. Orton will have several weeks following this pay-per-view to build up his push as champion before taking on his next No. 1 contender, Jinder Mahal, at WWE Backlash 2017.

So based on these WWE Payback betting odds, it seems the results spoilers will be no major championships changing hands. However, there’s always the possibility for surprises within WWE such as new stars debuting or other events happening at the PPV.

