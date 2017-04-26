‘Empire’ Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Will Cookie Marry Angelo As Lucious Gets Sexual With Giuliana?

Empire Season 3 Episode 14 spoilers suggest that things will get complicated between Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard). The episode, named “Love Is A Smoke,” will apparently show at least two love stories. One is between Cookie and Angelo (Taye Diggs), while the other is between Lucious and Giuliana (Nia Long). The episode comes with Angelo’s marriage proposal to Cookie, who still has a soft spot for Lucas. Giuliana, on the other hand, seems to be following a specific plan to lure Luscious and make Cookie jealous. In the previous episode, called “My Naked Villainy,” Giuliana’s arrival gave Cookie a run for her money.

All hail our queen, @tarajiphenson!???? #Empire A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

These ladies are ready to bring drama to the #Empire!????: @iamnialong A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Apr 23, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

According to the official synopsis of Empire Season 3 Episode 14, Cookie will break some shocking news to Lucious, which will make him nervous about the future. The promo shows that Cookie is talking about Angelo, who is giving enough hints about a marriage proposal. She is completely aware that the proposal is going to change a lot of things between her and her former husband. This is apparently the shocking news that makes Luscious nervous about the future of his relationship with Cookie. He still thinks that he had something really special with Cookie. The promo for Empire Season 3 Episode 14 takes a look at the past romance between Lucious and Cookie.

It’s about to get WILD on the final five episodes of #Empire this season. A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Apr 20, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

???????????????????????? #Empire A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Apr 16, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

“Whatever you and him got, it ain’t nothin’ compared to what we had,” Lucious tells Cookie.

The promo also shows that Angelo has a huge engagement ring, which he proposes to Cookie for marriage. He pops the question in style and also in a straightforward way.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with you, Cookie. Will you marry me?”

The promo, however, does not give any clue how Cookie is going to react to the proposal. Things are interesting because she still has feelings for her ex-partner. However, Lucious’ growing intimacy with Giuliana is heartbreaking for Cookie. She catches the two sharing a kiss together. Things are obviously heating up between the two, and that’s not something that pleases Cookie.

Empire Season 3 Episode 14 was supposed to air on April 19, but it took a break for a week. The same episode will now air on April 26. In the episode that primarily focuses on the love triangle of Cookie, Luscious and Angelo will also have Tariq and Anika coming up with a new plan. The episode will feature Eva Longoria who, as a guest star, will play Charlotte Frost. The episode promo gives out Longoria’s first look as Charlotte, the director of the state gaming commission, who will now execute Andre’s business plan in “Love Is A Smoke.” As Angelo goes on his knees to ask Cookie to marry him, the International Business Times finds “dilemma written all over” Cookie’s face.

Tonight is the night! The Lyons are back at 9/8c on @foxtv for the #Empire premiere.???????? A post shared by Empire (@empirefox) on Mar 22, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Empire Season 3 Episode 14 will air at 9 p.m. on April 26, 2017 on Fox.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]