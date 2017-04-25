Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Scott Disick Takes Ella Ross Out While She’s On Vacation

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick took a mystery woman out on the town while she vacations with Kim and friends in Mexico.

Ella Ross was later confirmed to be the blonde beauty photographed in Scott Disick’s car.

New season A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 17, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian left her three children at home and went to celebrate her 38th birthday in Mexico with her sister Kim and friends. Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick took a mystery woman for a ride in his Mercedes and out to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Scott Disick picked up the woman, who resembled Khloe Kardashian, in his Mercedes in Casa Del Mar. The two drove to the Beverly Hills Hotel, where they spent around three hours inside, according to Daily Mail.

The father-of-three wore American flag swim trunks and a white long sleeve shirt.

Another hard day at the office. @jetluxlife A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Mar 18, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

Eyewitnesses said that Ella wore a form-fitting black top and matching bottoms.

Life & Style reported that the mystery woman is former British model, Ella Ross.

Ross works as a stylist and is friends with socialites like Lottie Moss and Lily Fortescue. She recently uploaded photos of herself on Instagram from Coachella this past weekend.

A post shared by Ella Ross (@ellarossalina) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Ross currently as around 17,000 Instagram followers although, that number will probably increase drastically when news breaks that she may be Disick’s new woman.

✨???? A post shared by Ella Ross (@ellarossalina) on Dec 13, 2016 at 2:03pm PST

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has been living it up in Mexico on Joe Francis’ private island with her sister Kim Kardashian and friends like Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd, and Brittny Gastineau.

???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Kim Kardashian, 36, recently tweeted about the girls trip, saying that Kourtney had thrown up four times from drinking too much.

So I’m gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far… — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together- Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

The reality star couple ended their romance back in October 2015 after Scott struggled with alcohol abuse and infidelities. However, the parents have remained amicable, even taking their kids on a family vacation to Hawaii together recently.

B E W A R E of D I N O S A U R S A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that.”

Keep up with the family’s drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians which is currently airing on E! Sundays at 9:00 p.m. EST.

[Featured Image by Timothy Hiatt/Stringer/Getty Images]