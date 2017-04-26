Animal Adventure Park Reveals Baby Name Finalists For April The Giraffe Contest, See Which Names Made The Cut

The legend that is April the Giraffe is about to get even bigger, and her fans can’t wait! After months of anticipation, millions of folks across the world witnessed April finally give birth to a healthy male baby calf. Now those same fans who watched the miracle of life take place through the modern technology of live streaming video are ready to vote on what the baby calf will finally be named.

According to the Animal Adventure Park Facebook page, the first phase of voting for April the Giraffe’s baby name has been completed, and now the public will have a chance to select from the top 10 names that were the most popular during the first round of voting. Earlier today, the now world famous Animal Adventure Park said that the voting would end at 7:30 p.m. ET and the top finalists would be revealed a half-hour later at 8 p.m. ET.

“Round 1 of the naming contest ends today at 7:30 pm Eastern. The top ten most popular votes will be announced at 8 PM, and Round 2 voting will begin at that time, lasting 5 days.”

Animal Adventure Park also had fans chomping at the bit by announcing that the popular “giraffe cam” made its return today and will be up and running every Tuesday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET. Now fans can get their fill of April the Giraffe and her family on a weekly basis – which is better than no “giraffe cam” at all.

Okay, enough of what fans already know, now it is time to reveal the top 10 names fans will be selecting from as the overall winner and new name for April the Giraffe’s baby calf.

The votes have been counted and the finalists are listed below in alphabetical order.

April the Giraffe Baby Name Contest – Round 1 Name Finalists

“Alyssa’s Choice”

Apollo

Geoffrey

Gio

Harpur

Noah

Ollie

Patch

Patches

Unity

There you have it! The 10 names that millions of people have been waiting for have been revealed. Now it is up to the public to decide which name will be the last one standing for April’s baby calf. Apollo, Patches, and Unity have been strong contenders from the very beginning, but now that the top 10 favorites have officially been revealed, it will be hard to determine a contest winner this early in the game.

If you would like to vote for which name April will select for her newborn baby boy calf here is all you need to do.

The first step is to head over to the official website, Name Aprils Calf.com, and simply follow the instructions listed on the home page. If you haven’t voted before, be sure to do so now because not only will you be a part of history, you will be helping out some great causes as well.

Each vote costs $1, and there is a five-vote minimum. However, the money that is raised will go to one of three great causes that will help make a big difference in people’s lives.

Funds raised by voting will be split between helping giraffe conservation efforts in the wild, along with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Also, part of the money raised will go to Ava’s Little Heroes, an event that is named after the daughter of the park owners, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy. This is a great cause because the funds generated for this annual campaign support local families and their children experiencing unexpected medical journeys and expenses, and that is something we can all feel good about.

Lastly, a portion will help Animal Adventure Park continue to improve the animal and guest experiences at the park and their mission of education.

Now how can you beat all of that! So be sure to head to the website and vote for what name you think April the Giraffe should have for her offspring. The winner will be selected at 6 p.m. ET on April 30, with the name revealing announcement tentatively scheduled for May 1.

What name do you think will win the April the Giraffe baby name contest?