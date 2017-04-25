Santiago Martinez-Flores: Illegal Immigrant Child Rape Suspect On The Loose In Oregon

Illegal immigrant Santiago Martinez-Flores is wanted on child rape charges and considered a fugitive. The 48-year-old Mexican national snuck back onto American soil after being deported and then sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl while she was sleeping, according to police in Clackamas, Oregon.

Santiago Martinez-Flores allegedly broke into the child rape victim’s bedroom through a window and then sexually assaulted the little girl as her 5-year-old sister slept nearby.

Santiago Martinez-Flores is wanted. @ClackCoSheriff says he sexually assaulted 9 y.o. girl at Clackamas Trails Apts in Feb. #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/grUUiNeSMr — Jackie Labrecque (@JackieKATU) April 25, 2017

The Mexican illegal immigrant was deported in 2001 after spending two years in an Oregon prison. Santiago Martinez-Flores has a rap sheet in the United States dating back to 1994, Fox News reports. His past crimes include convictions for assault, criminal mischief, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The criminal illegal alien suspected of child rape has also used the aliases Felipe Coeto and Isidro Ramos Flores.

The 9-year-old Clackamas girl was allegedly pinned down onto her bed by Martinez-Flores. During the struggle, the child somehow managed to wrestle herself free and ran straight into her parents’ bedroom. The father of the victim reportedly grabbed his gun and ran back into the room where his little girls are tucked into sleep every night.

The rape suspect is believed to have escaped out the same window he had broken into just moments before during the early morning hours.

Investigators identified Santiago Martinez-Flores as suspect in February case – https://t.co/tYBpwnbLeMhttps://t.co/YF0xkTy5Zp ==- — Emergency Traffic (@Wanted_Suspects) April 24, 2017

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Team detectives were able to identify the child rape suspect through physical evidence and fingerprints, KPTV reports. The investigators were also able to lift fingerprints from the area around the broken window in the victim’s bedroom.

The 9-year-old child rape victim was also reportedly able to describe her attacker to the police officers during the initial stage of their investigation. The traumatized victim worked with a forensic artist to create a sketch of the man who broke into her bedroom and raped her in late February. Police investigators released the name of the suspect and a sketch to both alert the public and to enlist their help in finding him, KATU2 News reports.

“It’s a terrible thing, and to have somebody take advantage of a child like that I think is one of the worst things that a human being can do,” Debra Griffith, a neighbor to the home where the child rape occurred, told local reporters. “I hope they put them away for a long, long time.”

Griffith went on to say she is fearful that Santiago Martinez-Flores might merely get deported again and then come back to the United States and commit more crimes. Another neighbor told reporters she is now afraid the little girls who freely played and visited each other’s homes will no longer be able to do so safely.

The 9-year-old victim and her family have now moved out of their apartment at the Clackamas Trails apartment complex, where the rape occurred. When Oregon police investigators showed a mugshot of the illegal immigrant around the apartment complex, not a single person said they recognized Martinez-Flores.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information about Santiago Martinez-Flores to contact them so the criminal illegal immigrant can be arrested and charged in the case. Tips about the fugitive should be directed to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office by calling 503-723-4949. Information about Martinez-Flores can also be shared with Oregon investigators online at this link. Callers and online tipsters should refer to case 17-5230 when contacting the police investigators.

[Featured Image by Lisa S/Shutterstock]