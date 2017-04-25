WWE News: Where Was Roman Reigns Last Night After Rumors Of His Return On ‘Monday Night Raw’?

A couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns was viciously attacked by Braun Strowman, and rumors had his return happening last night on Monday Night Raw, but he never showed up. Payback is this Sunday, and it was really thought that Reigns would return to build up his match with Strowman, but again, that just didn’t happen. Now, his whereabouts during last night’s Raw are known and the reason for his no-show.

Cageside Seats and a number of other outlets reported rumors that Roman Reigns would be returning on Raw last night. Actually, the rumor didn’t seem out of the question since it was the final Team Red episode before this weekend’s Payback event, where he will take on Strowman.

When Raw was over, there had been no sign of Reigns which means he won’t return until Sunday, but where was he? It now appears as if his whereabouts are known, and he was a lot closer to the action than anyone realized.

PW Insider, by way of WrestleZone, is reporting that Roman Reigns was actually at Raw last night, even though he didn’t appear on camera. The former world champion was backstage for the event in Kansas City, but WWE decided not to have him appear on the show or have any interaction with Strowman.

Despite suffering the “internal injuries” at the hands of Strowman a couple of weeks ago and being kept off of TV, Reigns was wrestling at WWE Live Events. Not only was he given the evening off for Raw on Monday, but he was also given the weekend off from performing, and that was due to the death of his brother last week.

As reported by Inquisitr, Matt Anoa’i, known as Rosey to WWE fans, passed away last Tuesday at the age of 47 due to congestive heart failure. Anoa’i wasn’t just a former WWE superstar and former Tag Team Champion, but he was also the older brother of Roman Reigns.

Reigns spoke with the official website of WWE last week to talk about the upcoming pay-per-view and get his feelings on the passing of Rosey.

“Right now, it’s one of those situations where it’s a lot of mixed feelings. When you live in a big family, it’s always great to be able to come together, but to have to come together to send off a brother — and not only was he my brother, but in our family, even when you’re cousins, we’re all so close that we feel like brothers. That’s the type of connection we have in our family. It was an extremely sad weekend, and it’s still really tough. Everybody’s grieving. But to see our family come together and have a hundred-plus family and friends come together to celebrate my brother’s life really meant a lot. It just continually picks up our family and keeps us moving on.”

Due to his brother’s death and to sell the “injuries’ sustained at the hands of Braun Strowman, Reigns was given the evening off, and that is why he didn’t appear on Raw. Sure, he was there, but WWE didn’t end up needing him, and they may feel as if this will make his return at Payback even bigger.

You have to admit that it is a little strange to not see Roman Reigns on the go-home episode of Monday Night Raw when he is facing Braun Strowman at Payback this weekend. The match is still happening as scheduled, but there has been very little build-up over the last month. Reigns being given the weekend and event off due to the death of his brother was a nice gesture on WWE’s part, but the “Big Dog” will return on Sunday for his huge match.

[Featured Image by WWE]