Lisa Vanderpump is seen tearing up while talking about her son’s efforts to find his birth mother during tonight’s conclusion of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion special.

Years after she revealed that Max had become curious about his origin, Lisa Vanderpump will offer host Andy Cohen and her many fans at home an update on her situation.

While fans will have to wait until the April 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs to find out what that update will be, Lisa Vanderpump has addressed the topic on a few different occasions in recent months.

In January, Lisa Vanderpump opened up about her son’s adoption in a blog post to fans.

“Are the children different to me? Do I love them differently? Is their a biological connection that makes a relationship stronger? I honestly don’t have the answer to that,” she wrote earlier this year, according to a report by Life & Style magazine. “Each child is different, each relationship varies, but one thing I know for sure is biology has little to do with emotional connections, of that Max and I are sure.”

Lisa Vanderpump is also mom to daughter Pandora, who fans saw get married on the show years ago.

“I encourage them to be independent of me, but they know I am there to catch them if they fall, then to put them back on that slippery slope we know as life,” she added.

A couple of seasons ago, Max told his mother, Lisa Vanderpump, that he was interested in learning more about where he came from. In turn, Vanderpump sought comfort in her husband and admitted that the idea had impacted her emotions.

“Of course I would care, but I’ve had the good parts,” she reasoned.

Lisa Vanderpump also spoke about Max and his adoption, as well as his decision to learn more about his roots, during a February appearance on The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“You never know how long you’re going to be on this planet and I always wanted to support him, that if ever he went down that road, that we were there to support him,” Vanderpump told McCarthy, according to a report by People Magazine. “And also, I didn’t want to put my feelings first because he might think… ‘I don’t want to hurt my parents. I don’t want to think after everything they’ve done for me that I’m not thinking of them as my real parents.'”

Lisa Vanderpump has been extremely supportive of her children in recent years and even surprised Pandora by decorating her Los Angeles home as a gift years ago.

Lisa Vanderpump and her family — including her husband, Ken Todd, and their children — have been seen on Bravo TV for the past several years, and Max has grown close to the cast of Vanderpump’s spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules.

As fans of the show have seen, Max is close to James Kennedy and also knows several women of the show, including guest star Faith Stowers. That said, he has never been listed as a full-time cast member of either series and is featured only on occasion. As for Pandora, she is also seen often on the show but not listed in a full-time role.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her family, tune into the third installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 reunion special tonight, April 25 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]