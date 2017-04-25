Dylan O’Brien And Britt Robertson From ‘The First Time’ On

Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson met for the first time on the set of a movie they made together. Ironically the name of the film was The First Time. It was a typical romantic comedy about sweet and shy high-school kids falling in love.

The First Time came out in 2012. The movie did okay at the time, but the relationship between Britt Robertson and Dylan O’Brien is still playing on. Five years is a long time for a Hollywood romance born on a movie set, but Dylan and Britt seem to remain a serious item.

Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson have experienced a lot together. At first, they were just young people in their early 20s, making a movie together. The First Time was a huge opportunity for both of them since they were just starting their careers.

Dylan O’Brien had just begun his role as Stiles in Teen Wolf, while Britt Robertson had been cast as Cassie in The Secret Castle. Britt Robertson, just a year-and-a-half older than O’Brien, was slightly more experienced as an actress than her co-star.

Both Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson have seen a lot of successes and career triumphs in Hollywood. O’Brien and Robertson both work in TV as well as movies, and both their careers are blossoming at the moment.

Last year though things took on a tragic tone when Dylan was seriously injured on the set of Maze Runner 3. It took a year for O’Brien to recover, and he dropped out of the public eye completely. Apparently though, even as Dylan O’Brien recovered from facial reconstruction surgery, Britt Robertson stood by the handsome Teen Wolf Actor.

Britt Robertson is a nice and a somewhat old fashioned girl. Britt was home schooled in the southern United States. She was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. Britt Robertson, who likes to be called Bee, moved to Los Angeles, California, in her early teens to pursue a career in TV and films, according to IMDb.

Dylan O’Brien was born in New York and grew up in New Jersey. The O’Brien family moved to Hermosa Beach, California, when Dylan was 12. His mother is actress Lisa Rhodes and his father was a camera operator, according to IMDb.

These two seemingly level headed young people from the east coast have grown together, rather than apart, in the Hollywood environment. From The First Time, where they met and moving on into new opportunities like Brett’s opportunity on Girl Boss, and Dylan’s role in American Assassin, the two have managed to stay close to one another.

Dylan O’Brien recently broke his previous Twitter silence to promote Britt Robertson’s new Netflix series Girl Boss.

Britt Robertson and Dylan O’Brien are very supportive of each other’s career successes. Britt traveled to South Africa to be with her boyfriend as he returned to the Maze Runner 3 set, according to Celebeat.

Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson are very much a couple at ages 25 and 27 respectively.

