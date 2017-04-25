‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall Talks ‘Challenges’ With Vanessa Relationship, Will They Get Married?

The Bachelor Nick Viall talked about the “challenges” he haD with his relationship and admitted that he and Vanessa were “not the perfect couple.” Will the Bachelor couple ever get married?

Nick Viall tried and failed at finding love a few times on the ABC reality show, The Bachelorette, and the spin-off, Bachelor In Paradise. Last season, Nick Viall finally got the chance to be The Bachelor and proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi on the season finale.

Date nights = great nights????. #datenight #guardiansofthegalaxy A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

It was clear to fans of The Bachelor that Nick and Vanessa were not the picture-perfect Bachelor couple on the reunion “After The Final Rose” episode.

Nick Viall told KTLA Morning News about the “challenges” he is currently facing with his relationship. He even shared that the two are definitely not anywhere near being ready to plan a wedding.

“Vanessa and I have never really pretended, even since After the Final Rose, of trying to be that perfect couple.”

A hottie even when she is pumping iron???????????? A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

The 36-year-old reality star said that meeting the love of his life on The Bachelor was the “ideal experience.” Regardless, Nick said that he and Vanessa were “excited” about working on their relationship.

The Bachelor couple doesn’t feel any added “pressure” to more forward with planning a wedding right now either.

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It’s been a journey Bachelor Nation!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

Back in March, after his proposal aired on The Bachelor, Viall spoke to The Insider about his relationship with Vanessa not being so easy.

“We made a conscious choice to not show up and be like, “Oh my God…” Things are great, but also, this hasn’t been the easiest.”

Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, also commented on their controversial appearance on The Bachelor’s“After The Final Rose” episode, saying that they were very “optimistic” but also very “realistic” with their relationship.

The couple is planning on working on their relationship for a while before tying the knot.

Ice during the day,???? at night #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

Nick commented on the presumably upcoming nuptials saying, “We’re not really focused on whether it’s going to be televised or not,” according to International Business Times.

Marriage does not seem to be a priority for Nick or Vanessa right now.

“It’s been good, I mean, you know, I’m not going to sugarcoat things. Some days are tougher than others.”

Vanessa and Nick are also from two different countries. Nick is from the United States and currently living in Los Angeles, while Vanessa is from Canada.

Nick Viall is currently competing on Dancing With The Stars and seems to be doing pretty well, getting the highest score last week dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

The dance partners performed choreography to Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” Nick made his way over to Vanessa in the audience and kissed at the end of the dance.

Tomorrow night I’m Pinocchio… it’s really going to be something????. #dwts #disneynight A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Dancing With The Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Most memorable dance by a long shot! Thanks @vanessagrimaldi30 for the best possible ending!! #dwts #teambabygotbach vote: 1800-868-3409 A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

Do you think The Bachelor couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will ever get married? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]