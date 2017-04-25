Erin Moran’s Husband Says Wife Died Watching TV — On Scott Baio’s Facebook Page

Actress Erin Moran departed this Earth enveloped by the warm glow of a television set and the love of her husband, Steven Fleischmann, according to Scott Baio’s Facebook page.

Celebrity gossip site Page Six is reporting that the Joanie Love Chachi co-star and notable Donald Trump supporter, 56, shared an open letter on his social media profile early Tuesday that was purported composed by the widowed spouse the Happy Days star, who succumbed to a severe cancer diagnosis last Saturday at the age of 57.

Erin Moran’s husband reveals tragic details of her cancer and final months https://t.co/PzdVgnuejI pic.twitter.com/tDnEaS1YCp — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 25, 2017

As stated in Flesichmann’s supposed recollection of events, Erin first realized that her health was in jeopardy last Thanksgiving, after she awoke that morning to a spot of dry blood on her pillow.

“Erin woke up and had about a dime size blood stain on her pillowcase,” the letter states, “[and] said, ‘I think I bit my tongue [while I was asleep].”

When the strange occurrence began to recur, Steven says he decided to check things out for himself.

“[Four] days into December, there’s more blood [and] I get a flashlight and say, ‘let me look'” the note continues.

“It was not her tongue [that was bleeding],” Fleischmann apparently goes on to say, “but her tonsil on the left side [of her mouth].”

“I thought it was tonsillitis,” the letter states next, “so we went to an ENT,” or an ear, nose and throat specialist, “who said they wanted to biopsy it.”

When the test results came back, Moran’s husband claimed they were then told of the dire outcome.

“It was squamous cell carcinoma,'” he revealed, a form of skin cancer that causes an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells to wreak havoc on the body, as the Skin Cancer Foundation explains.

“SCC,” as its usually abbreviated, “often [causes] open sores [and] elevated growths [that] may crust or bleed,” the organization’s web site details.

“More than 1 million cases of squamous cell carcinoma are diagnosed each year in the U.S., and depending on different estimates, as many as 8,800 people die from the disease.”

Erin immediately began a heavy regimen of chemotherapy and radiation, the message from Moran’s husband discloses next, but it didn’t help much.

“Five days a week radiation and chemo only on Thursdays. We did that the whole time,” it states, “[but things] got so bad, so fast.”

By February, Fleischmann is noted as expressing, Erin could no longer communicate vocally or even drink a glass of water without assistance.

“She had a feeding tube implant,” the letter explained, “and I [fed] her 6 to 8 times a day.”

Nonetheless, Erin tried her best to remain positive.

“She was still happy, she was active, [and] she [was able to text] people on her phone all day.”

However, on the 21st of April, two days before the couple’s 15th anniversary together, the note writer expressed that Erin began having breathing troubles.

“She needed Kleenex [on April 22],” the note professes, “so I went to the store and [when I] came back, she was there watching T.V in bed, [so] I laid down next to her held her right hand in my left.”

An hour later, Erin was said to have taken her final breath ever.

“She was gone, she was just gone.”

Moran’s husband didn’t use his message to explain why he was transcribing his words through Scott Baio’s Facebook, but it stands to chance that the actor is still attempting to backpedal from certain drug-related assumptions regarding Erin’s untimely death immediately following her passing, as the Huffington Postdetails.

‘Heartbroken’ Scott Baio explains controversial comments about Erin Moran’s death https://t.co/qMjW7MmfWo pic.twitter.com/BZNPom1u8z — People Magazine (@people) April 25, 2017

“Please stop assuming the [worst] in me,” he stated in an earlier Facebook post regarding the public backlash to his comments, as USA Today shared.

“I’m a compassionate person and I’m very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was [actually] cancer related.”

Erin Moran’s husband’s letter can be read in full here.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]