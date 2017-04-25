IPL 2017 Points Table: RCB Vs SRH Washed Out, Virat Kohli’s Men Need Miracle To Stay In Indian Premier League

The IPL 2017 Points Table looks extremely challenging for Virat Kohli’s men after RCB vs. SRH was washed out due to rain without a ball being played. After a disastrous match against KKR, the 2016 finalists practically needed to win every match that would come their way. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore met with hard luck against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as their match with the defending champions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru gave them just one point. RCB now has only five points under its belt after having played eight matches already in the tournament.

Despite having a poor start in the tournament, RCB had its chance against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It had an excellent bowling performance and restricted the Knights in 131 in 20 overs. This was particularly great from RCB bowlers because KKR had a flying start, with Sunil Narine blasting as an opening batsman once again. While 131 looked like a pretty easy target for a team with Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle in the batting lineup. RCB’s innings were record-breaking for all the wrong reasons. The Royals were all out for 49, the all-time lowest total in IPL history. It was also the first time when no players managed to score more than 10 in one inning.

The IPL 2017 Points Table now looks extremely tough for RCB, with a poor bet run rate of -1.210. Even if the team wins all the six upcoming matches, they will only reach to 17. And that is no confirmation of reaching the top four to get a chance to play the finals, even though it is likely for a team to reach the top four if it scores 16 points or more from 14 matches. Mumbai Indians have 12 points from eight matches, KKR 10 points from seven matches, and the Sunrisers have nine points from eight matches. Even Rising Pune Supergiant have got to the top four at the moment, even though it had a difficult start in the Indian Premier League. The Supergiants have eight points from seven matches. Moreover, it will be no short of a miracle if the Royals manage to win all its matches from now on. However, there is a silver lining.

The promising part in the present situation for RCB is that they had a similar situation last year as well. Virat Kohli’s team had a poor start in 2016. Still, the Royals managed to reach the finals, thanks to its spectacular performances in the latter part of the tournament.

The washout in the RCB vs. SRH match hurts the Royals much more than the Sunrisers. Kohli desperately needed two points to kick-start the second half of its league matches. Nevertheless, it seems like RCB have to fight their tough luck and poor performances at the same time. It is extremely strange that RCB, who are considered one of the top teams since the beginning of the Indian Premier League, have not managed to win it even once in the last nine years, even though it reached the finals three times. The Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and now-dissolved Chennai Super Kings have won it twice each so far.

RCB will face the Gujrat Lions next on Thursday. Sportskeeda notes that the Royals not only need to win all the six matches, but they also have to win those with big margins to improve their poor net run rate. They need to score big if they bat first, and bowl the opposition out as soon as possible if they bowl first, to have a chance achieving a higher run rate. Fans should still hope for the best, as RCB is capable enough to do this on any given day.

