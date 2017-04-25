‘Teen Mom OG’s’ Maci Bookout Dishes On Married Life And Co-Parenting With Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom OG’s Maci Bookout recently sat down with outlet Wetpaint to talk about her life with husband Taylor McKinney, co-parenting with Ryan Edwards, and her biggest regrets at her wedding.

Maci Bookout has been one of the Teen Mom cast members who has kept relatively to herself. Like Chelsea Houska of Teen Mom 2, she has chosen not to broadcast every aspect of her life, including the 9-to-5 job she says she had for three years while filming Teen Mom OG. She stated that fans used to “hate” on her for not working outside of the series when, in fact, she did, but she felt it wasn’t professional to bring the camera crew into her work.

When asked about co-parenting with Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout’s ex and father of Bentley, Maci says it has definitely gotten better than it was.

“He’s definitely doing better, no doubt about that. But I think there’s a little bit more to go with him, but he’s 100% moving in the right direction,” she said.

Maci Bookout also stated that she actually really likes Ryan Edwards’ current fiance, Mackenzie Standifer. Because she has a child from a previous relationship, Maci says, she feels this helps Mackenzie push Ryan in the right direction as far as communication. In some instances, according to Maci, the women will just handle things alone so that they can ensure there are no communication issues.

As evidence by last season’s Teen Mom OG, Maci and Mackenzie actually really like one another, and Maci says there is no awkwardness between them, despite Mackenzie being engaged to her ex. In fact, the pair were seen last season dining with their partners for Bentley’s benefit, and he immensely enjoyed having all of the adults in his life in one room together. The two women seem to have perfected co-parenting and gotten it down to a science, while also enjoying one another’s company.

The girls have gotten so close that Mackenzie was actually invited to Maci Bookout’s wedding. And while Mackenzie makes plans to wed Maci’s ex, Ryan, Maci harbors no issues or jealousy. In fact, she told Wetpaint that she might even consider planning Mackenzie’s bachelorette party if there was no one else available to do it for her. According to Teen Mom OG’s previous season, if anyone knows how to throw an all-out bash for the last night of single life, it would definitely be Maci Bookout.

Maci Bookout also revealed that she and her husband, Taylor, are incredibly happily married. The pair, she says, rarely ever fight. However, since they do run a business and appear on Teen Mom OG together, they rarely get a break from one another. Because of that, the pair bickers here and there, but they mostly get along very well.

In Wetpaint’s interview, Maci stated that she and Taylor were done with having kids and that three was enough, especially with the two young ones so close in age.

Although she didn’t broach the topic of adoption, in an interview with People, the reality TV star has said it would be something she would consider, along with becoming a foster parent.

“If we are able to do that then why would we not? Plus, I think introducing our children to something like that and giving them that experience and for other child to be able to have a sibling or healthy relationships with other children … all kids deserve that. If we can give it to them then why wouldn’t we?” she said.

Life for this Teen Mom certainly seems to be going incredibly well in recent days!

