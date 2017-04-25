Kim Kardashian Flashes Butt In A Thong, Kourtney Throws Up From Too Many Cocktails In Mexico

Kim Kardashian flashed her famous butt in a thong bikini on her girls trip to Mexico. Meanwhile, Kourtney got sick from one too many cocktails.

Kim left little to the imagination.

Kim Kardashian wore black thong bikini bottoms in Mexico after complaining about being fat-shamed for her other bathing suit pictures from her trip, according to Daily Mail.

A post shared by Kim's Boo Thang???? (@the.wests) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

Kim, 36, joined her sister Kourtney Kardashian and a bunch of their famous friends for a fun girls getaway on Joe Francis’ private island in Mexico.

Kim FUCKING Kardashian West???????? #kimkardashian – KKW in Mexico this weekend????????

The mother-of-two reportedly complained to her friends that she was being fat-shamed online after photos of her unairbrushed behind in a bathing suit were posted online. However, the reality star does not seem bothered enough to stop flaunting her ample assets.

Kanye West’s wife practically had her entire derriere on display for paparazzi to snap a good photo of her.

Kim wore her hair shoulder-length and accessorized with a pair of mirrored silver sunglasses. She went without a bathing suit top, opting for a cut-up, lace-up sleeveless t-shirt instead.

KKW in Mexico???????? #kimkardashian

Kim has not uploaded any photos of her girls trip to Instagram. Kourtney posted a Snapchat video of her and Kim at dinner one evening.

Sisters #kourtneykardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimkardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently dropped some new merchandise for her Kimoji line, including a giant butt pool float.

GET URSELF A NICE ASS POOL FLOAT @ KIMOJI.COM

Moms gone wild.

Meanwhile, Kourtney seems to be having a blast on the Mexican vacation. The eldest Kardashian sister recently celebrated her 38th birthday and was seen posing for pictures on the beach with friends this past weekend.

The girls also took Snapchat videos aboard a yacht in their bikinis, according to Daily Mail.

????

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians mother-of-three may have overdone herself on the cocktails.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Kim tweeted that Kourtney had been drinking more than she could handle on their vacation.

So I’m gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far… — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Oh and @kourtneykardash won’t stop doing naked cart wheels — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

Kourtney was not the only one getting wild on their girls trip. Kim also said that hairstylist Joyce Bonelli put nipple clamps on Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq and that Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen tried to give her a “special” brownie!

. @larsapippen tried to give me a “special” brownie and I threatened to sue her & the chef — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

“Nicole Reda had a 10 min black out & tried to fight @steph_shep” “@BrittGastineau skinny dipped solo and then disappeared for the two days. (sic)”

Of course, Kim finished up her tweet rant by saying that she was just sitting peacefully on the beach with her “flawless body.”

Oh and as for me you ask?…I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

What do you think about Kim Kardashian showing off her body on vacation? Is she just looking for more attention? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!